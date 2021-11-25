COLEBROOK, N.H. (AP) — A vehicle crashed into a northern New Hampshire school at night, and the driver suffered minor injuries, a fire chief said.
The driver likely mistook the gas for the brake, and went into the back of a garage and into the Colebrook Academy and Elementary School on Friday night, Colebrook Fire Chief David Woodard told WMUR-TV.
Woodard said to his knowledge, no one was inside the school at at the time.
Three windows, a cabinet and a heating system were among the items damaged.