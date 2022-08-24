SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--
Vektor Medical, developer of the world’s first technology to rapidly map arrhythmias in all four heart chambers, including atrial and ventricular fibrillation, using only 12-lead ECG data, today announced the appointment of two seasoned medtech professionals – Tim Laird as Vice President of Sales and Kathryn Wilamowski as Senior Manager, Quality Systems.
“Tim is an accomplished medtech sales leader and brings with him a wealth of leadership and commercialization experience from across the electrophysiology and cardiac sectors. Kathryn brings over a decade of quality and assurance experience to Vektor’s repertoire,” said Rob Krummen, Vektor Medical CEO. “I’m thrilled that Vektor has attracted leaders of Tim and Kathryn’s caliber given our compelling clinical data supporting vMap ® and early interest in the technology. We are delighted to welcome them to the team and I’m confident that they will help continue to accelerate our roll-out of vMap.”
Laird has 20 years of experience launching and driving sales for innovative medical device and biotechnology products. In his role at Vektor, he leads the commercial sales strategy and execution for vMap ®, while overseeing the field team. Before joining Vektor Medical, Laird was Vice President of Sales in North America for Implicity, a leader in remote patient monitoring and cardiac data management solutions. Prior to this, he held sales leadership roles at LivaNova and Biosense Webster, focused on improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.
“Vektor has such a strong vision and opportunity to impact patients and physicians by offering a smart, simple, and non-invasive cardiac arrhythmia mapping platform that aims to improve first-time ablation success, lowers risks and reduce procedure times,” said Laird. “I’m excited to join this exceptional team and continue to execute on the company’s vision of redefining cardiac mapping.”
Wilamowski joins Vektor as Senior Manager, Quality Systems. She is an industrial engineer with over 12 years of medical device quality engineering and assurance experience. Prior to joining Vektor, she was a Manager of Design Quality at Terumo Cardiovascular Group, a medical device manufacturer for cardiac and vascular surgery. In this role she led U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) regulations compliance and developed quality plans for new product development (NPD).
“I’m excited to grow Vektor’s quality system so that our clinical teams, current customers, and expanding customer base can count on vMap to provide a high level of standard of care and reliability our customers expect,” said Wilamowski. “I look forward to ensuring that Vektor has a world-class quality system that our customers can count on with a high consideration for patient-safety and great clinical outcomes.”
About vMap ®
vMap ® is designed to quickly, easily, and non-invasively map arrhythmia sources associated with focal- or fibrillation-type arrhythmias in all four chambers of the heart, the septal wall, and the outflow tracts. The easy-to-use system takes less than three minutes for a clinician to input case information, upload, and markup an ECG, and receive a 3D interactive arrhythmia source location map visualizing the inside and outside of the heart.
About Vektor Medical
San Diego-based Vektor Medical, Inc. is the developer of the world’s first technology to rapidly map arrhythmias anywhere in the heart using only 12-lead ECG data. This data is analyzed using proprietary computational modeling to create actionable 2D information and 3D cardiac hot spots for the whole heart. The company’s smart, simple, and non-invasive cardiac arrhythmia mapping platform aims to improve first-pass ablation success, lower risks from invasive mapping and long fluoro exposure, and reduce procedure times, all of which are expected to reduce healthcare costs associated with ablation.
