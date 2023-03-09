WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--
Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) (Velocity or the Company) reported net income of $32.2 million and core net income of $42.2 million for the full-year 2022, compared to net income of $29.2 million and core net income of $33.3 million in 2021. Earnings and core earnings per diluted share were $0.94 and $1.24, respectively, for the full-year 2022, compared to $0.86 and $0.98, respectively, for the full-year 2021.
“2022 was an exceptional year for Velocity,” said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. “This year, we delivered record loan production, portfolio growth of 36%, and the highest annual GAAP and Core net income in the Company’s history. While the market environment presented us with challenges resulting from the precipitous rise in interest rates, Velocity’s extensive track record of solid performance allowed us to issue six securitizations throughout the year, facilitating our impressive portfolio growth. We see considerable potential to grow our core business, which is underpinned by persistent demand for income-generating rental properties and small businesses that want to own the property where they operate. Across the broader mortgage landscape, opportunities for growth are emerging, and we remain diligent in assessing opportunities that complement our long-term strategic mission.”
Fourth Quarter Operating Results
|KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|($ in thousands)
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Pretax income
$
11,692
$
11,377
$
315
2.8
%
|Net income
$
8,462
$
8,353
$
109
1.3
%
|Diluted earnings per share
$
0.25
$
0.24
$
0
1.9
%
|Core net income (a)
$
9,118
$
10,081
$
(963
)
(9.6
)%
|Core diluted earnings per share (a)
$
0.27
$
0.29
$
(0
)
(9.0
)%
|Pretax return on equity
12.37
%
13.75
%
|n.a.
(10.0
)%
|Core pretax return on equity (a)
13.61
%
16.59
%
|n.a.
(18.0
)%
|Net interest margin - portfolio
2.84
%
4.27
%
|n.a.
(33.7
)%
|Net interest margin - total company
2.36
%
3.53
%
|n.a.
(33.1
)%
|Average common equity
$
378,007
$
330,968
$
47,039
14.2
%
(a)
Core income, core diluted earnings per share and core pretax return on equity are non-GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release.
Discussion of results:
- Net income in 4Q22 was $8.5 million, compared to $8.4 million in 4Q21
- Core net income (1) was $9.1 million, a decrease of 9.6% from $10.1 million in 4Q21 primarily from lower NIM
- Portfolio NIM in 4Q22 was 2.84% compared to 4.27% from 4Q21, as a result of portfolio yields decreasing 70 bps and interest expense increasing 65 bps.
- The GAAP pretax return on equity was 12.37% in 4Q22, compared to 13.75% in 4Q21
- Driven by a 14.2% year-over-year increase in the average equity balance from 4Q21
|TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO
|($ of UPB in millions)
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Held for Investment
|Investor 1-4 Rental
$
1,852
$
1,225
$
627
51.2
%
|Mixed Use
443
331
113
34.1
%
|Multi-Family
301
228
73
32.2
%
|Retail
305
234
71
30.2
%
|Warehouse
223
173
51
29.3
%
|All Other
388
309
78
25.3
%
|Total
$
3,512
$
2,500
1,013
40.5
%
|Held for Sale
|Multi-Family
$
-
$
87
$
(87
)
(100.0
)%
|Total Managed Loan Portfolio UPB
$
3,512
$
2,587
$
925
35.8
%
|Key loan portfolio metrics:
|Total loan count
8,893
6,964
|Weighted average loan to value
68.2
%
67.7
%
|Weighted average coupon
7.95
%
7.76
%
|Weighted average total portfolio yield
7.51
%
8.21
%
|Weighted average portfolio debt cost
5.23
%
4.58
%
Discussion of results:
- Velocity’s total loan portfolio was $3.5 billion in UPB as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 35.8% from $2.6 billion in UPB as of December 31, 2021
- Driven by strong loan production volume and reduced payoff activity
- Payoff activity totaled $84.6 million in UPB in 4Q22, a decrease of 39.7% from $140.3 million in 4Q21. As a result, we recognized less delinquent interest, which reduced portfolio yields
- The UPB of FVO loans was $268.6 million as of December 31, 2022
- The weighted average portfolio loan-to-value ratio was 68.2% as of
December 31, 2022, consistent with the 67.7% as of December 31, 2021, and the five-quarter trailing average of 68.1%
- The weighted average total portfolio yield was 7.51% in 4Q22, a decrease of 70 bps from 4Q21, driven primarily by fewer payoffs resulting in less delinquent interest collected
- Portfolio-related debt cost in 4Q22 was 5.23%, an increase of 65 bps from 4Q21 driven by higher interest rates
|LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES
|($ in millions)
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Investor 1-4 Rental
$
169
$
267
$
(98
)
(36.8
)%
|Traditional Commercial
$
83
203
(120
)
(59.2
)%
|Short-term loans
$
26
27
(1
)
(4.8
)%
|Total loan production
$
277.8
$
498
$
(220
)
(44.2
)%
|Acquisitions
$
-
$
10
Discussion of results:
- Loan production in 4Q22 totaled $277.8 million in UPB, a 44.2% decrease from $497.8 million in UPB in 4Q21
- Driven by the decision to restrict lending due to securitization market volatility
- The weighted average coupon (WAC) on 4Q22 HFI loan production was 9.7%, an increase of 78 bps from 3Q22 and 339 basis points from 4Q21
|HFI PORTFOLIO CREDIT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|($ in thousands)
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Nonperforming loans (a)
$
292,789
$
273,101
$
19,688
7.2
%
|Average Nonperforming Loans
$
279,224
$
274,112
$
5,112
1.9
%
|Average Loan HFI
$
3,430,296
$
2,363,987
$
1,066,309
45.1
%
|Nonperforming loans % total HFI Loans
8.3
%
10.9
%
|n.a.
(24.0
)%
|Total Charge Offs
$
-
$
143
$
(143
)
|n.m
|Charge-offs as a % of Avg. Nonperforming Loans (b)
0.00
%
0.21
%
|n.a.
|n.m
|Loan Loss Reserve
$
4,893
$
4,262
$
631
14.8
%
(a)
Nonperforming/Nonaccrual loans include loans 90+ days past due, loans in foreclosure, bankruptcy and on nonaccrual.
(b)
Reflects the annualized quarter-to-date charge-offs to average nonperforming loans for the period.
n.m. - non meaningful
Discussion of results:
- Nonperforming loans (NPL) totaled $292.8 million in UPB as of December 31, 2022, or 8.3% of loans HFI, compared to $273.1 million and 10.9%, respectively, as of December 31, 2021
- Charge-offs in 4Q22 totaled $0.0 compared to $142.7 thousand in 4Q21
- The trailing five-quarter charge-off average was $132.6 thousand
- The loan loss reserve totaled $4.9 million as of December 31, 2022, a 14.8% increase from $4.3 million as of December 31, 2021
- New originations or acquisitions where FVO accounting is elected will not be subject to a CECL reserve
- Since the program's inception in April 2020, capitalized interest recovered on COVID forbearance loans totaled $4.3 million, with a remaining balance of $7.2 million as of December 31, 2022. None of the capitalized interest has been forgiven.
|NET REVENUES
|($ in thousands)
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Interest income
$
65,632
$
49,360
$
16,272
33.0
%
|Interest expense - portfolio related
(40,854
)
(23,666
)
(17,188
)
72.6
%
|Net Interest Income - portfolio related
24,777
25,694
(917
)
(3.6
)%
|Interest expense - corporate debt
(4,139
)
$
(4,462
)
323
(7.2
)%
|Net Interest Income
$
20,638
$
21,232
$
(594
)
(2.8
)%
|Loan loss provision
437
(377
)
814
(215.8
)%
|Gain on disposition of loans
391
2,357
(1,966
)
(83.4
)%
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on fair value loans
7,795
11
7,784
|n.m
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights
(630
)
-
(630
)
|n.m
|Other operating income (expense)
3,472
249
3,223
|n.m
|Net Revenue
$
32,105
$
23,472
$
8,632
36.8
%
|n.m. - non meaningful
Discussion of results:
- Net Revenue increased 36.8%, driven by higher other operating income as a result of our FVO election for new originations
- Total net interest income, including corporate debt interest expense, decreased by $0.6 million, or 2.8% from 4Q21
- Interest income grew by $16.3 million from 4Q21 as a result of the higher portfolio balance, offset by lower yields
- Portfolio interest expense increased by $17.2 million from 4Q21 as a result of higher warehouse balances and increased interest rates
- The company elected fair value accounting treatment for all HFI loan originations effective October 1, 2022
- The unrealized fair value gain on loans originated during 4Q22 was $7.8 million
- Other operating income in 4Q22 included $3.1 million of origination fees
- Recognized additional compensation and production-related expenses of approximately $4.6 million
- The valuation loss in our mortgage servicing right (MSR) asset was $0.6 million, driven by a decrease in the servicing portfolio due to payoffs and an increase in the assumed CPR
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|($ in thousands)
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Compensation and employee benefits
$
11,793
$
4,720
$
7,073
149.9
%
|Rent and occupancy
435
429
6
1.4
%
|Loan servicing
3,244
2,480
764
30.8
%
|Professional fees
1,091
1,716
(625
)
(36.4
)%
|Real estate owned, net
552
417
135
32.3
%
|Other expenses
3,297
2,333
964
41.3
%
|Total operating expenses
$
20,413
$
12,095
$
8,318
68.8
%
Discussion of results:
- Operating expenses totaled $20.4 million in 4Q22, an increase of 68.8% from 4Q21
- The increase in compensation and employee benefit expense resulted from the company’s fair value election. Compensation expense related to loan originations is expensed as incurred under fair value accounting rather than deferred over the life of the loan under amortized cost accounting
- Servicing expense growth was driven by the increase in securitizations outstanding to $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2022 from $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2021
- The growth in other expenses compared to 4Q21 relates to miscellaneous FVO production-related expenses that were previously deferred
|SECURITIZATIONS
|($ in thousands)
|Securities
|Balance at
|Balance at
|Trusts
|Issued
|12/31/2022
|W.A. Rate
|12/31/2021
|W.A. Rate
|2015-1 Trust
285,457
-
-
$
17,536
7.22%
|2016-1 Trust
319,809
22,369
8.59%
36,401
8.22%
|2017-2 Trust
245,601
59,183
3.92%
86,497
3.37%
|2018-1 Trust
176,816
43,596
4.05%
62,375
4.04%
|2018-2 Trust
307,988
93,792
4.46%
143,152
4.39%
|2019-1 Trust
235,580
91,167
4.06%
132,306
4.02%
|2019-2 Trust
207,020
82,508
3.46%
122,205
3.44%
|2019-3 Trust
154,419
67,899
3.25%
95,521
3.26%
|2020-1 Trust
248,700
136,643
2.89%
174,550
2.82%
|2020-2 Trust
96,352
60,445
4.60%
80,676
4.45%
|2020-MC1 Trust
179,371
-
-
35,711
4.42%
|2021-1 Trust
251,301
196,969
1.73%
236,190
1.73%
|2021-2 Trust
194,918
170,072
2.02%
197,744
2.28%
|2021-3 Trust
204,205
178,038
2.44%
202,793
2.45%
|2021-4 Trust
319,116
273,489
3.20%
315,489
3.11%
|2022-1 Trust
273,594
256,667
3.93%
|2022-2 Trust
241,388
233,045
5.07%
|2022-MC1 Trust
84,967
54,528
6.91%
|2022-3 Trust
296,323
280,066
5.67%
|2022-4 Trust
308,357
301,856
6.23%
|2022-5 Trust
188,754
186,577
7.10%
$
4,820,036
$
2,788,909
4.27%
$
1,939,146
3.20%
Discussion of results
- Completed the VCC 2022-5 securitization totaling $188.8 million of securities issued in October, comprised of Investor 1-4 and Traditional Commercial long-term loans
- The weighted average rate on Velocity’s outstanding securitizations increased 107 bps from December 31, 2021, driven by higher rates on securitizations issued in 2022
- After quarter end, the Company completed the VCC 2023-1 securitization totaling $198.7 million of securities issued in January 2023
|RESOLUTION ACTIVITIES
|LONG-TERM LOANS
|RESOLUTION ACTIVITY
|FOURTH QUARTER 2022
|FOURTH QUARTER 2021
|($ in thousands)
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|Paid in full
$
8,188
$
329
$
11,464
$
614
|Paid current
9,648
21
12,209
290
|REO sold (a)
2,404
67
1,770
121
|Total resolutions
$
20,240
$
417
$
25,443
$
1,025
|Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB
102.1%
104.0%
|SHORT-TERM AND FORBEARANCE LOANS
|RESOLUTION ACTIVITY
|FOURTH QUARTER 2022
|FOURTH QUARTER 2021
|($ in thousands)
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|Paid in full
$
4,092
$
82
$
12,567
$
623
|Paid current
457
-
5,837
67
|REO sold
529
74
266
48
|Total resolutions
$
5,078
$
156
$
18,670
$
738
|Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB
103.1%
104.0%
|Grand total resolutions
$
25,318
$
572
$
44,113
$
1,763
|Grand total resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB
102.3%
104.0%
Discussion of results:
- Total NPL and REO resolution activities in 4Q22 totaled $25.3 million in UPB and realized net gains of $0.6 million, or 102.3% of UPB resolved, compared to $44.1 million in UPB and net gains of $1.8 million, or 104.0% of UPB resolved in 4Q21
- Long-term loan and REO resolutions in 4Q22 totaled $20.2 million in UPB and realized gains of $0.4 million, compared to $25.4 million in UPB and realized gains of $1.0 million in 4Q21
- Short-term loan and REO resolutions in 4Q22 totaled $5.1 million in UPB and realized gains of $0.2 million, compared to $18.7 million in UPB and realized gains of $0.74 million in 4Q21
- Loans resolutions in 4Q22 were $15.2 million in UPB below the recent five quarter resolution average of $40.5 million in UPB.
- Expect resolutions to increase in 2023 to levels consistent with the historical average
Full-Year 2022 Operating Results
|FULL-YEAR OPERATING RESULTS
|($ in thousands)
|FY 2022
|FY 2021
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Investor 1-4 Rental
$
994
$
746
$
247
33.2
%
|Traditional Commercial
652
512
140
27.2
%
|Short-term loans
116
67
49
73.0
%
|Total Loan production
$
1,762
$
1,326
$
436
32.9
%
|Net Interest Margin - Portfolio
3.64
%
4.54
%
|n.a.
(19.8
)%
|Average Nonperforming Loans
$
266,129
$
307,562
$
(41,433
)
(13.5
)%
|Charge-offs as a % of Avg. Nonperforming Loans (b)
0.20
%
0.42
%
|n.a.
(53.4
)%
|Total charge-offs
$
521
$
1,291
$
(770
)
(59.6
)%
|Total Net Interest Income (a)
81,996
76,265
$
5,731
7.5
%
|Total Other Income
22,225
8,188
14,037
171.4
%
|Total Expenses
72,011
55,229
16,782
30.4
%
|Net Income
$
32,211
$
29,224
$
2,987
10.2
%
|Diluted EPS
$
0.94
$
0.86
$
0.08
9.7
%
|Core Income (c)
$
42,153
$
33,278
$
8,874
26.7
%
|Core Diluted EPS (c)
$
1.24
$
0.98
$
0.26
26.1
%
(a)
After provision for loan losses.
(b)
Reflects the annualized quarter-to-date charge-offs to average nonperforming loans for the period.
(c)
Core income is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release.
Discussion of results:
- Loan production in 2022 totaled $1.8 billion in UPB, a 32.9% increase from $1.3 billion in UPB in 2021
- Record strong demand for single-family rentals and smaller commercial properties nationwide
- Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.64% in 2022, a 90 bps decrease from 4.54% in 2021
- The decrease is a result of higher securitization and warehouse financing costs driven by the rapid increase in interest rates and lower realized portfolio yields
- Charge-offs in 2022 totaled $0.5 million, a 59.6% decrease from $1.3 million in 2021
- As a percentage of average nonperforming loans, charge-offs were 0.20% in 2022, a decrease from 0.42% in 2021. The decrease reflects our continued strong underwriting process and successful loss mitigation by Velocity’s special servicing team.
- Net income totaled 32.2 million in 2022, a 10.2% increase from 29.2 million in 2021
- Net interest income (after provision for loan losses) totaled $82.0 million, a 7.5% increase from $76.3 million in 2021, driven by HFI portfolio growth, partially offset by lower portfolio yields
- Other income totaled $22.2 million, a 171.4% increase from $8.2 million in 2021, driven by the Company’s fair value accounting election for loan production originated after October 1, 2022, MSR valuation gains and production fee income
- Expenses totaled $72.0 million, a 30.4% increase from $55.2 million in 2021, driven by an increase in compensation expense related to the Company’s fair value accounting election and servicing costs resulting from the issuance of six new VCC securitizations in 2022
- Core net income (1) totaled $42.2 million, a 26.7% increase from $32.3 million in 2021
- 2022 core income adjustment totaled $9.9 million related to the Company’s corporate debt refinancing in March 2022, in addition to equity incentive compensation expenses and costs related to the Company’s employee stock purchase plan (ESPP) in 4Q22
- Core diluted EPS was $1.24 per share, a 26.1% increase from $0.98 per share in 2021
Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review 4Q22 and Full-Year 2022 financial results on March 9 th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Webcast Information
The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of the Velocity Financial Investor Relations website https://www.velfinance.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please go to Velocity’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any needed software. An audio replay of the call will also be available on Velocity’s website following the completion of the conference call.
Conference Call Information
To participate by phone, please dial-in 15 minutes before the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. The live conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-316-0544 in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-5725 for international callers. Callers should ask to join the Velocity Financial, Inc. conference call.
A replay of the call will be available through midnight on March 31, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and 855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally. The passcode for the replay is #1703714. The replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under "Events and Presentations.”
About Velocity Financial, Inc.
Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4-unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers built and refined over 18 years.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses non-GAAP core net income and core diluted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that represent our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted to eliminate the effect of certain costs incurred from activities that are not normal recurring operating expenses, such as COVID-stressed charges and recoveries of loan loss provision, nonrecurring debt amortization, the impact of operational measures taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce reduction costs, and costs associated with acquisitions. To calculate non-GAAP core diluted EPS, we use the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding that is used to calculate net income per diluted share under GAAP.
We have included non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. In addition, they provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain items that we expect to be nonrecurring.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
For more information on Core Income, please refer to the section of this press release below titled “Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income” at the end of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated results, expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “goal,” ”position,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions, and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) the continued course and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct and indirect impacts, (2) general economic and real estate market conditions, including the risk of recession (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes, (4) our customers' continued interest in loans and doing business with us, (5) market conditions and investor interest in our future securitizations, and (6) the continued conflict in Ukraine and (7) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies.
Additional information relating to these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements can be found in the section titled ‘‘Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as well as other cautionary statements we make in our current and periodic filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.velfinance.com.
Velocity Financial, LLC
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|Quarter Ended
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|(In thousands)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
45,248
$
26,372
$
46,250
$
36,629
$
35,965
|Restricted cash
16,808
14,533
9,217
10,837
11,639
|Loans held for sale, net
-
-
-
77,503
87,908
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
-
16,569
-
-
-
|Loans held for investment, at fair value
276,095
926
1,351
1,352
1,359
|Loans held for investment
3,272,390
3,445,563
3,118,799
2,828,302
2,527,564
|Total loans, net
3,548,485
3,463,058
3,120,150
2,907,156
2,616,831
|Accrued interest receivables
20,463
18,333
15,820
14,169
13,159
|Receivables due from servicers
65,644
66,992
75,688
78,278
74,330
|Other receivables
1,075
1,962
1,320
4,527
1,812
|Real estate owned, net
13,325
13,188
19,218
16,177
17,557
|Property and equipment, net
3,356
3,495
3,632
3,690
3,830
|Deferred tax asset
5,033
4,337
15,195
16,477
16,604
|Mortgage Servicing Rights, at fair value
9,238
9,868
8,438
7,661
7,152
|Goodwill
6,775
6,775
6,775
6,775
6,775
|Other assets
13,525
18,453
11,036
7,345
6,824
|Total Assets
$
3,748,975
$
3,647,366
$
3,332,739
$
3,109,721
$
2,812,478
|Liabilities and members' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
91,525
$
75,150
$
78,384
$
92,768
$
92,195
|Secured financing, net
209,846
209,537
209,227
208,956
162,845
|Securitizations, net
2,736,290
2,651,895
2,477,226
2,035,374
1,911,879
|Warehouse & repurchase facilities
330,814
340,050
208,390
424,692
301,069
|Total Liabilities
3,368,475
3,276,632
2,973,227
2,761,790
2,467,988
|Mezzanine Equity
|Series A Convertible preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
|Stockholders' Equity
|Stockholders' equity
376,811
366,810
355,895
344,441
341,109
|Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
3,689
3,924
3,617
3,491
3,381
|Total equity
380,500
370,734
359,512
347,932
344,490
|Total Liabilities and members' equity
$
3,748,975
$
3,647,366
$
3,332,739
$
3,109,722
$
2,812,478
|Book value per share
$
11.89
$
11.61
$
11.26
$
10.90
$
10.84
|Shares outstanding
31,996
31,922
31,922
31,913
31,787
Velocity Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarters)
|Quarter Ended
|($ in thousands)
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Revenues
|Interest income
$
65,632
$
63,419
$
59,243
$
52,049
$
49,360
|Interest expense - portfolio related
40,854
34,561
28,752
23,556
23,666
|Net interest income - portfolio related
24,778
28,858
30,491
28,493
25,694
|Interest expense - corporate debt
4,139
4,011
4,182
17,140
4,462
|Net interest income
20,639
24,847
26,309
11,353
21,232
|Provision for loan losses
(437
)
580
279
730
377
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
21,076
24,267
26,030
10,623
20,855
|Other operating income
|Gain on disposition of loans
391
399
1,776
4,540
2,357
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on fair value loans
7,795
453
6
11
11
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights
(630
)
1,430
776
510
-
|Other income (expense)
3,472
227
481
587
249
|Other operating income (expense)
11,029
2,509
3,039
5,648
2,617
|Net revenue
32,105
26,776
29,070
16,271
23,472
|Operating expenses
|Compensation and employee benefits
11,793
6,788
6,553
5,323
4,720
|Rent and occupancy
435
445
426
442
429
|Loan servicing
3,244
3,314
3,290
2,450
2,480
|Professional fees
1,091
664
1,062
1,362
1,716
|Real estate owned, net
552
(195
)
(251
)
(175
)
417
|Other operating expenses
3,297
1,711
3,199
2,848
2,333
|Total operating expenses
20,413
12,727
14,279
12,250
12,095
|Income before income taxes
11,692
14,049
14,790
4,021
11,377
|Income tax expense
3,465
3,759
4,019
790
3,024
|Net income
8,227
10,290
10,771
3,231
8,353
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(235
)
307
126
110
-
|Net income attributable to Velocity Financial, Inc.
8,462
9,983
10,645
3,121
8,353
|Less undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
127
152
164
48
362
|Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
$
8,335
$
9,831
$
10,481
$
3,073
$
7,991
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.26
$
0.31
$
0.33
$
0.10
$
0.26
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.25
$
0.29
$
0.31
$
0.09
$
0.24
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
31,923
31,922
31,917
31,892
30,897
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
34,063
34,199
34,057
34,204
34,257
Velocity Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Annual)
|Year Ended
|($ in thousands)
|12/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Revenues
|Interest income
$
240,343
$
181,968
|Interest expense - portfolio related
127,723
85,386
|Net interest income - portfolio related
112,620
96,582
|Interest expense - corporate debt
29,472
20,609
|Net interest income
83,148
75,973
|Provision for loan losses
1,152
(292
)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
81,996
76,265
|Other operating income
|Gain on disposition of loans
7,107
7,892
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on fair value loans
8,265
29
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights
2,086
-
|Other income (expense)
4,767
267
|Other operating income (expense)
22,225
8,188
|Net revenue
104,220
84,453
|Operating expenses
|Compensation and employee benefits
30,458
19,190
|Rent and occupancy
1,748
1,769
|Loan servicing
12,298
8,282
|Professional fees
4,179
3,781
|Real estate owned, net
(70
)
3,150
|Other operating expenses
11,056
8,488
|Total operating expenses
59,669
44,660
|Income before income taxes
44,552
39,793
|Income tax expense
12,033
10,569
|Net income
32,519
29,224
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
308
-
|Net income attributable to Velocity Financial, Inc.
32,211
29,224
|Less undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
491
8,589
|Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
$
31,720
$
20,635
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.99
$
0.90
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.94
$
0.86
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
31,913
22,813
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
34,131
33,982
Velocity Financial, Inc.
Net Interest Margin ‒ Portfolio Related and Total Company
(Unaudited)
Quarters:
|Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
|Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|($ in thousands)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate (1)
|Loan portfolio:
|Loans held for sale
$
64,699
$
40,464
|Loans held for investment
3,430,296
2,363,987
|Total loans
$
3,494,995
$
65,632
7.51%
$
2,404,451
$
49,360
8.21%
|Debt:
|Warehouse and repurchase facilities
$
284,178
5,776
8.13%
$
271,761
3,273
4.82%
|Securitizations
2,840,230
35,077
4.94%
1,796,543
20,392
4.54%
|Total debt - portfolio related
3,124,409
40,853
5.23%
2,068,304
23,665
4.58%
|Corporate debt
215,000
4,139
7.70%
171,926
4,463
10.38%
|Total debt
$
3,339,409
$
44,992
5.39%
$
2,240,230
$
28,128
5.02%
|Net interest spread - portfolio related (2)
2.28%
3.63%
|Net interest margin - portfolio related
2.84%
4.27%
|Net interest spread - total company (3)
2.11%
3.19%
|Net interest margin - total company
2.36%
3.53%
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Net interest spread — portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt.
(3)
Net interest spread — total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.
Annual:
|Year Ended December 31, 2022
|Year Ended December 31, 2021
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|($ in thousands)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate (1)
|Loan portfolio:
|Loans held for sale
$
49,194
$
15,794
|Loans held for investment
3,043,003
2,110,053
|Total loans
$
3,092,198
$
240,343
7.77%
$
2,125,847
$
181,968
8.56%
|Debt:
|Warehouse and repurchase facilities
$
292,490
17,454
5.97%
$
183,663
9,706
5.28%
|Securitizations
2,458,332
110,269
4.49%
1,630,385
75,680
4.64%
|Total debt - portfolio related
2,750,822
127,723
4.64%
1,814,048
85,386
4.71%
|Corporate debt
205,979
29,472
14.31%
154,890
20,609
13.31%
|Total debt
$
2,956,801
$
157,195
5.32%
$
1,968,938
$
105,995
5.38%
|Net interest spread - portfolio related (2)
3.13%
3.85%
|Net interest margin - portfolio related
3.64%
4.54%
|Net interest spread - total company (3)
2.46%
3.18%
|Net interest margin - total company
2.69%
3.57%
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Net interest spread — portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt.
(3)
Net interest spread — total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.
Velocity Financial, Inc.
Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income
(Unaudited)
Quarters:
|Core Income
|Quarter Ended
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Net Income
$
8,462
$
9,983
$
10,645
$
3,121
$
8,353
|Deal cost write-off - collapsed securitizations
-
-
-
-
$
1,104
|One-time Century Health & Housing Capital deal costs
-
-
-
-
$
624
|Recovery of Loan Loss Provision
-
-
-
-
-
|Corporate debt refinancing costs
-
-
-
$
9,286
-
|Equity award & ESPP costs
$
656
-
-
$
-
-
|Core Income
$
9,118
$
9,983
$
10,645
$
12,407
$
10,081
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
34,063
34,199
34,057
34,204
34,257
|Core diluted earnings per share
$
0.27
$
0.29
$
0.31
$
0.36
$
0.29
Annual:
|Core Income
|Year Ended
|12/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Net Income
$
32,211
$
29,224
|Deal cost write-off - collapsed securitizations
-
1,104
|One-time Century Health & Housing Capital deal costs
-
624
|Recovery of Loan Loss Provision
-
(1,000
)
|Corporate debt refinancing costs
9,286
3,326
|Equity award & ESPP costs
656
-
|Core Income
$
42,153
$
33,278
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
$
34,131
$
33,982
|Core diluted earnings per share
$
1.24
$
0.98
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005684/en/
CONTACT: Investors and Media:
Chris Oltmann
(818) 532-3708
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: Velocity Financial, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/09/2023 04:22 PM/DISC: 03/09/2023 04:22 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005684/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.