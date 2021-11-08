Velotric, Led by Lime Co-founder, Debuts New E-Bike for U.S. Market

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2021--
Velotric, a new e-mobility startup founded by Lime's original hardware team and industrial experts, announces the launch of a crowdfunding [IndieGoGo] campaign for its debut product, the Velotric Discover e-bike.
With a top speed of 20mph, Velotric Discover is designed to let you effortlessly explore the world in a comfortable, reliable, and climate-conscious way. The e-bike comes with 3-level pedal assist and a 7-speed Shimano gear setup, plus the 65Nm torque assistance of a 500W motor. Equipped with a 692Wh LG/SAMSUNG lithium-ion battery, Velotric Discover offers a range of up to 80 miles on a single charge, making it the most efficient e-bike today.
The entire product weighs 64lbs / 29kg including bike, battery, front and rear fender, and rear rack. The maximum load for the bike is 300lbs / 136kg. Designed with a small carbon footprint in mind, it allows you to take smooth and safe rides whether to work or for recreation.
Velotric believes e-mobility products such as an e-bike can help users be closer to their environment, moving people more efficiently and sustainably. Velotric is designed to bring you effortless exploration in a simple, comfortable, and reliable ride.
The e-bike is equipped with both front (12V) and rear (6V) lights. The rear light includes a safety feature that provides a higher beam of light when riders brake. The rear light also has a reflector that integrates to the entire light.
Accessories available for the Velotric Discover include an additional battery ($299), a front rack with cord ($25), and a water bottle rack ($7). The “Touring Package" ($299) includes all three items (battery, front rack with cord, bottle rack).
Velotric is led by Lime co-founder Adam Zhang, who oversaw Lime’s hardware team from 2017-2020. Under his leadership, Zhang designed and manufactured three generations of e-scooters and two generations of e-bikes. The team's experience at Lime gives them a unique perspective on not only the e-mobility market, but also the supply chain. In his 3 years at Lime, Zhang led the development and global supply chain of around 1 million units of electric 2-wheel vehicles over multiple generations. Zhang and his team have the best know-how in both engineering design and quality control, and deliver best-in-class user experiences. This combination puts Velotric in a position to fulfill demand and create a product that caters to consumers looking for e-mobility products.
Velotric is an e-mobility startup founded by Lime's original hardware team and industrial experts. The company is led by Lime's co-founder Adam Zhang, who oversaw company’s hardware team from 2017-2020, and is responsible for design and manufacturing of multiple generations of e-scooters and e-bikes.
Velotric believes e-mobility products enable users to be closer to their environment, help people move more sustainably, and alleviate much of the transportation difficulties we face today.
