Velsera, a healthcare technology company that offers a universal software platform to connect clinical care with research and development, is pleased to announce its presence at the Bio-IT World conference May 17-18 in Boston. The company will be showcasing its industry-leading bioinformatics products and platforms, including the new features of its ARIA solution.
In combination with the Velsera Seven Bridges core platform, ARIA helps researchers and bioinformaticians working on clinical, biomarker and multi-omics data sets obtain actionable insights to accelerate research on targeted drug discovery, clinical trials and precision medicine.
The new release of ARIA includes real-time data exploration and cohort building, seamless integration of omics and clinical data, more than 800 out-of-the-box collaboration tools and an intuitive interactive visual interface. It is a particularly powerful set of tools and resources for data registries and researchers that seek to expand access to their data sets, speed up research and improve health outcomes.
"ARIA is a game changer for our industry because of how it opens up collaboration and licensing opportunities for data registries and research organizations,” said Lindsay Mateo, Velsera’s chief commercial officer. “There is flexibility for collaborating with a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders — securely, seamlessly and at scale. And our partners have the added benefit of access to our PhD- and MD-qualified experts and professional services.”
To learn more about ARIA, visit https://www.sevenbridges.com/aria/.
At Bio-IT World, Velsera is also pleased to sponsor an informative talk by one of its partners, titled "Precision Medicine at Molecular Partners: From Discovery to Early Clinical Development," featuring Ana Maria Florescu, PhD, associate director of precision oncology and virology at Molecular Partners. The session will take place on Wednesday, May 17, at 11:55 am.
Visit the Velsera booth #413 at the Bio-IT World conference to learn more about Velsera’s core capabilities: genomics analysis, clinical reporting, scalable laboratory workflow orchestration and diverse, interoperable data management and exploration.
About Velsera
Velsera is the precision engine company. Launched in January 2023, we connect healthcare and life sciences to reveal the true promise of precision medicine — a continuous flow of knowledge among researchers, scientists, and clinicians around the world, creating insights that radically improve human health. For more information, visit www.velsera.com.
