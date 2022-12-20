MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--
Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for infectious diseases, today announced two organizational changes: the retirement of its Chief Medical Officer, Timothy Henkel, M.D., Ph.D., and the step-down of Vincent Milano from the Board of Directors. Dr. Henkel will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to the company.
“Tim’s contributions to Venatorx have been invaluable across our drug candidate pipeline, most notably in guiding the strategy and clinical development programs for both cefepime-taniborbactam and ceftibuten-ledaborbactam,” said Christopher J. Burns, Ph.D., President and CEO of Venatorx. “On behalf of the entire Venatorx team, I would like to thank Tim for his commitment and leadership over nearly a decade. We wish him the very best in his retirement and look forward to continued interaction through his advisory role.
“Just as importantly, I would like to thank Vin Milano for his impactful leadership during his tenure on the Board at Venatorx, a period that spanned the evolution of the Company from a preclinical focus through clinical to now FDA pre-registration. Vin’s unique blend of operational, governance, and transactional experience has critically supported our Board and our leadership team as Venatorx has grown to become a world leader in infectious disease research and development.”
About Venatorx Pharmaceuticals
Venatorx is a private, late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on improving health outcomes for patients with multidrug-resistant bacterial infections and hard-to-treat viral infections. Venatorx’s lead program, cefepime-taniborbactam, is a clinical-stage antibiotic that completed a Phase 3 study in adults with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis. Based on positive results from the CERTAIN-1 Phase 3 clinical trial, the Company expects to submit a New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for cefepime-taniborbactam in the first half of 2023. In October 2022, BARDA awarded a contract of up to $318M for development and procurement of cefepime-taniborbactam for the treatment of melioidosis and multi-drug resistant infections. Venatorx is also developing an oral antibacterial, ceftibuten-ledaborbactam, for the treatment of cUTI, including pyelonephritis, caused by certain bacteria in adult patients with limited treatment options; this product is nearing completion of Phase 1. For more information about Venatorx and its anti-infectives portfolio, please visit www.venatorx.com.
