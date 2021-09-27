MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021--
Venatorx Pharmaceuticals today announced that the Company, along with its collaborators, will present seven posters and two oral abstracts at IDWeek 2021, which is taking place virtually September 29 – October 3, 2021.
Session A1. Novel Antimicrobial Agents
- Oral Presentation #133 – ARGONAUT-III: Susceptibility of Carbapenem-resistant Klebsiellae to Cefepime-Taniborbactam.A.R. Mack, C. Bethel, S. Marshall, R. Patel, D. van Duin, V.G. Fowler, D.D. Rhoads, M. Jacobs, F. van den Akker, D.A. Six, G. Moeck, K.M. Papp-Wallace, R.A. Bonomo.
- Poster Presentation #1055 – ARGONAUT-IV: Susceptibility of Carbapenem-resistant Klebsiellae to Ceftibuten/VNRX-5236. A.R. Mack, C. Bethel, S. Marshall, R. Patel, D. van Duin, V.G. Fowler, D.D. Rhoads, M. Jacobs, F. van den Akker, D.A. Six, G. Moeck, K.M. Papp-Wallace, R.A. Bonomo.
- Poster Presentation #1063 – ARGONAUT-V: Susceptibility of Multidrug-Resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa to Cefepime-Taniborbactam.A.R. Mack, C. Bethel, S. Marshall, R. Patel, D. van Duin, V.G. Fowler, D.D. Rhoads, M. Jacobs, F. van den Akker, D.A. Six, G. Moeck, K.M. Papp-Wallace, R.A. Bonomo.
Session A3. Resistance Mechanisms
- Poster Presentation #1286 – Taniborbactam Inhibits Cefepime-Hydrolyzing Variants of Pseudomonas-derived Cephalosporinase (PDC). A.R. Mack, C. Bethel, M.A. Taracilla, F. van den Akker, B.A. Miller, T. Uehara, D.A. Six, K.M. Papp-Wallace, R.A. Bonomo.
Session A4. Treatment of antimicrobial resistant infections
- Oral Presentation #203 – Activity of Cefepime in Combination with Taniborbactam (formerly VNRX-5133) against Pseudomonas aeruginosa from a Global 2018-2020 Surveillance Collection.M. Hackel, M.G. Wise, D.F. Sahm.
- Poster Presentation #1253 – Antimicrobial Activity of Cefepime in Combination with Taniborbactam (formerly VNRX-5133) Against Clinical Isolates of Enterobacterales from 2018-2020 Global Surveillance. M. Hackel, M.G. Wise, D.F. Sahm.
- Poster Presentation #1293 – In vitro Activity of Ceftibuten in Combination with VNRX-5236 against Clinical Isolates of Enterobacterales from Urinary Tract Infections Collected in 2018-2020. M. Hackel, M.G. Wise, D.F. Sahm.
Session D1. Diagnostics: Bacteriology/mycobacteriology
- Poster Presentation #642 – Facility reported vs. CLSI MIC breakpoint comparison of Carbapenem non-susceptible (Carb-NS) Enterobacteriaceae (ENT) from 2016-2019: A multicenter evaluation. V. Gupta, K. Yu, J.M. Pogue, C.J. Clancy.
Session N10. Healthcare-Associated Infections: Gram-Negatives (MDR-GNR)
- Poster Presentation #786 – Facility reported vs. CLSI MIC breakpoint comparison of Carbapenem non-susceptible (Carb-NS) Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PSA) from 2016-2019: A multicenter evaluation. V. Gupta, K. Yu, J.M. Pogue, J. Weeks, C.J. Clancy.
About Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Founded in 2010, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals is a private, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on improving health outcomes for patients with multi-drug-resistant bacterial infections and hard-to-treat viral infections. Venatorx has built a world-class in-house research and development organization that has filed over 120 patents. Venatorx’s two lead antibacterial clinical-stage programs are intravenous (cefepime-taniborbactam) and oral (ceftibuten/VNRX-7145) broad-spectrum beta-lactam / beta-lactamase inhibitor combinations that are in Phase 3 and Phase 1, respectively. In addition, the first Venatorx antiviral compound (VNRX-9945), a Hepatitis B virus inhibitor, is in Phase 1 clinical development. The Company also has discovery-stage programs targeting a novel class of non-beta-lactam antibiotics called Penicillin Binding Protein (PBP) inhibitors that have the potential to circumvent 70+ years of resistance and usher in a new wave of antibacterial therapeutics. For more information about Venatorx, please visit www.venatorx.com.
