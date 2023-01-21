FILE - In this April 26, 2017 photo, former Venezuelan Interior Minister Miguel Rodriguez Torres poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Caracas, Venezuela. On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, Venezuela's government has released Torres, a former spy chief for the late president, Hugo Chávez, and who spent nearly five years in prison for spearheading a movement of disgruntled loyalists that defied the rule of the leftist firebrand's handpicked succesor, Nicolás Maduro.