Ventus Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company utilizing structural biology and a proprietary computational chemistry platform to identify and develop differentiated small molecule therapeutics across a broad range of diseases, announced today that it will host its inaugural Program Spotlight on VENT-03 on May 25 th, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
The virtual event will feature VENT-03, a first-in-class cGAS inhibitor in development for lupus and other inflammatory disorders. cGAS, a highly sought-after target, is an innate immune sensor of nucleic acids that, when aberrantly activated, leads to auto-inflammation and tissue damage. The pathway has been clinically validated in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and is implicated in a wide range of immunological and neuroinflammatory conditions. Ventus has demonstrated proof-of-mechanism with its portfolio of cGAS inhibitors in multiple disease models. Despite significant efforts across the industry over the past decade, VENT-03 will be the first cGAS inhibitor to advance to the clinic, demonstrating Ventus’ ability to drug a target that has been undruggable to date and has the potential to significantly improve treatment options for patients.
As part of the event, Ventus scientists, together with Dr. Victoria Werth, Professor of Dermatology and Medicine at Penn Medicine, will discuss the biology of the cGAS pathway and its importance in immunology. They will also review the current treatment landscape and the potential of VENT-03 as an effective treatment for SLE and present the clinical development plan for VENT-03, including an overview of Ventus’ differentiated translation to the clinic.
A live question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here.
About cGAS
cGAS is an intracellular pattern recognition receptor that is activated after binding to double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) in the cytoplasm. dsDNA in the cytoplasm is generally associated with cellular dysfunction, as seen in multiple diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE), and dermatomyositis (DM). cGAS activation leads to cGAMP formation, activation of STING and downstream expression of type I interferons such as IFN-α, -ß and -κ, leading to pronounced inflammation and tissue damage. This pathway also leads to the expression of several other proinflammatory cytokines such as CXCL10. Genetic mutations that lead to the aberrant activation of cGAS/STING in humans are known to cause severe infant onset Aicardi-Goutières Syndrome (AGS) and genetic forms of chilblain lupus, demonstrating the relevance of the pathway in human diseases. Given that the pathophysiology and presentation of these genetic diseases have significant similarities with idiopathic complex diseases such as SLE, CLE, and DM, these diseases represent highly compelling opportunities for treatment with a cGAS inhibitor.
About Ventus Therapeutics
Ventus Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company deploying leading-edge structural biology and computational chemistry tools to create novel small molecule medicines for challenging targets, with an initial focus on immunology, inflammation, and neurology. The Company’s proprietary drug discovery platform, ReSOLVE™, gives it the ability to discover and develop medicines through unique insights into protein targets and to create dynamic blueprints that can guide the development of differentiated therapies at a fast pace. Ventus’ first target screen was conducted in 2020, which led to the nomination of three development candidates in 2022, including: VENT-03, a potential first-in-class cGAS inhibitor; VENT-02, a brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor; and VENT-01, a peripherally restricted NLRP3 inhibitor. These programs exemplify Ventus’ unique discovery capabilities and focus on first- and best-in-class programs for multi-indication immunology targets with franchise potential. For more information, please visit www.ventustx.com and engage with Ventus on LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about future expectations, plans, and prospects, including, but not limited to, statements related to the anticipated benefits of Ventus’ business strategy, pipeline programs, drug discovery platform, and financial position. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Ventus’ business, which include, without limitation, the timing, progress, and results of preclinical and clinical studies involving its development programs; the results of its earlier studies not being predictive of future results; its ability to enhance the ReSOLVE™ platform; its ability to continue to obtain funding for its operations and to implement its business strategy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business; anticipated developments related to its competitors and its industry; the performance of third-party service providers, including suppliers, manufacturers, and CROs; and its ability to obtain, maintain, and protect its intellectual property. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ventus undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
