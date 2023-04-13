WALTHAM, Mass. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2023--
Ventus Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company utilizing structural biology and a proprietary computational chemistry platform to identify and develop differentiated small molecule therapeutics across a broad range of diseases, announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcelo Bigal, M.D., Ph.D., will present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, being held April 25-26 in Toronto. Dr. Bigal will be presenting on April 26 th at 10:00 AM ET.
About Ventus Therapeutics
Ventus Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company deploying leading-edge structural biology and computational chemistry tools to create novel small molecule medicines for challenging targets, with an initial focus on immunology, inflammation, and neurology. The Company’s proprietary drug discovery platform, ReSOLVE TM, gives it the ability to discover and develop medicines through unique insights into protein targets and to create dynamic blueprints that can guide the development of differentiated therapies at a fast pace. Ventus’ first target screen was conducted in 2020, which led to the nomination of three development candidates in 2022, including: VENT-03, a potential first-in-class cGAS inhibitor; VENT-02, a brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor; and VENT-01, a peripherally restricted NLRP3 inhibitor. These programs exemplify Ventus’ unique discovery capabilities and focus on first- and best-in-class programs for multi-indication immunology targets with franchise potential. For more information, please visit www.ventustx.com and engage with Ventus on LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about future expectations, plans, and prospects, including, but not limited to, statements related to the anticipated benefits of Ventus’ business strategy, pipeline programs, drug discovery platform, and financial position. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Ventus’ business, which include, without limitation, the timing, progress, and results of preclinical and clinical studies involving its development programs; the results of its earlier studies not being predictive of future results; its ability to enhance the ReSOLVE TM platform; its ability to continue to obtain funding for its operations and to implement its business strategy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business; anticipated developments related to its competitors and its industry; the performance of third-party service providers, including suppliers, manufacturers, and CROs; and its ability to obtain, maintain, and protect its intellectual property. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ventus undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005075/en/
CONTACT: Media
Alexis Feinberg
ICR Westwicke
203-939-2225
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER SCIENCE GENERAL HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS RESEARCH SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Ventus Therapeutics, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/13/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/13/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005075/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.