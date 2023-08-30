NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

HP Inc., down $2.08 to $29.29.

The personal computer and printer maker cut its profit forecast for the year.

Box Inc., down $3.79 to $27.01.

The online storage provider trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Ambarella Inc., down $15.44 to $60.34.

The video-compression chipmaker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.

PVH Corp., up $1.55 to $82.37.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands raised its profit forecast for the year.

Vera Bradley Inc., up 19 cents to $7.05.

The handbag and accessories company reported strong second-quarter earnings.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, down $3.20 to $21.76.

The Tennessee-based boat manufacturer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Conn’s Inc., up 65 cents to $4.12.

The retailer's second-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts.

Rex American Resources Corp., down $2.51 to $38.83.

The ethanol producer reported weak second-quarter earnings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you