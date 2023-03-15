SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--
Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that three abstracts highlighting the company’s unique, multi-omics capabilities and offerings for biopharmaceutical partners will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place April 14-19, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
“Veracyte’s comprehensive multi-omics expertise and tools provide our biopharma partners with actionable insights to help them confidently advance every step of their oncology drug development programs,” said Corinne Danan, general manager of Veracyte’s Biopharma business unit. “The abstracts accepted for presentation at AACR 2023 will highlight new learnings and tools that demonstrate our ongoing commitment to continually enhancing and expanding the services available to these partners.”
Following are details of the Veracyte abstracts that will be shared during poster sessions at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023:
Title:
Deciphering the tumor microenvironment at single-cell resolution using a workflow combining RNA transcript and protein detection with Brightplex ®, a sequential chromogenic multiplex assay
Presenter:
Jacques Fieschi, Ph.D., Veracyte
Date/Time:
Tuesday, April 18, 1:30-5:00 p.m. ET
Location:
Poster Section 4
Poster #:
14
Abstract #:
4624
Title:
Veracyte Biopharma Atlas for colorectal cancer: combining multi-parameter approach and machine learning to capture the complexity of the tumor immune contexture.
Presenter:
Florence Monville, Ph.D., Research Discovery, Veracyte
Date/Time:
Tuesday, April 18, 1:30-5:00 p.m. ET
Location:
Poster Section 37
Poster #:
26
Abstract #:
5476
Title:
Defining the cancer Immunogram using multimodal analysis to guide immunotherapy in diffuse large B cell lymphoma
Presenter:
Régis Perbost, Ph.D., Veracyte and Mike Mattie, Ph.D., Kite a Gilead company
Date/Time:
Wednesday, April 19, 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET
Location:
Poster Section 4
Poster #:
21
Abstract #:
5879
Veracyte will also host a Spotlight Theater at AACR 2023, highlighting how insights from the company’s multi-omics offerings and analytical capabilities can help biopharma partners more confidently advance oncology drug development programs.
Title:
Leveraging multi-omics insights to advance drug development programs
Speakers:
Corinne Danan, General Manager, Biopharma Services, Veracyte
Jacques Fieschi, Ph.D., Research Discovery, Veracyte
Jérôme Galon, Ph.D., Scientific Executive Director, Veracyte, and Research Director, Inserm
Date/Time:
Sunday, April 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. ET
Location:
Exhibit Hall, Spotlight Theater
About Veracyte’s Biopharma Offerings
Veracyte collaborates with biopharma partners to provide novel insights, expertise and capabilities that empower partners to confidently advance every step of their oncology drug development programs. With an array of offerings that include the Veracyte Biopharma Atlas, Brightplex and Decipher GRID Real World Data (RWD), Veracyte helps address each partner’s unique oncology drug development needs, including therapeutics and diagnostic development, clinical development insights and decisions, clinical trial patient selection, and clinical trial management. For more information, please visit https://io.veracyte.com/.
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic, and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to our clinical tests in and outside of the United States. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "may," "will," “positioned,” “designed” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, that Veracyte’s comprehensive multi-omics expertise and tools provide our biopharma partners with actionable insights to help them confidently advance every step of their oncology drug development programs. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2022, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at https://investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, Immunosign, Brightplex and Decipher are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and selected countries.
