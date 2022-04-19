SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2022--
Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the close of market on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iy7oapub. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.
The conference call can be accessed as follows:
U.S./Canada participant dial-in number (toll-free):
(855) 541-0980
International participant dial-in number:
(970) 315-0440
Conference I.D.:
3848138
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by answering important clinical questions to inform diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey. Our growing menu of advanced diagnostic tests help patients avoid risky, costly procedures and interventions, and reduce time to appropriate treatment. Our tests address eight of the ten most prevalent cancers by incidence in the United States. In addition to making our tests available in the United States through our central laboratories, our exclusive license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument positions us to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
CONTACT: Investors
Shayla Gorman - Director, Investor Relations
(619) 393-1545Media
Tracy Morris - Vice President of Global Corporate Communications
(650) 380-4413
