CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--
Veradigm ® (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, announced today that Black Book, a healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research and consulting company, has ranked Veradigm Practice Management first for its 2023 Practice Management Solutions, 50+ Physician Groups category.
Veradigm Practice Management placed in the top five practice management solutions across all physician group size categories, including:
- #1 in 50+ Physician Groups
- #3 in 10-49 Physician Groups
- #4 in 4-9 Physician Groups
- #3 in 1-3 Physician Groups
Veradigm Practice Management is a comprehensive revenue cycle management solution for physician practices of all sizes and specialties. With over 20 years’ experience, Veradigm Practice Management is an EHR-agnostic solution that streamlines every step along the revenue cycle, from pre-appointment to final collections and data analysis.
“With best-in-class solutions like Veradigm Practice Management, we are supporting healthcare providers to optimize revenue, manage their day-to-day operations, engage in productive patient interactions, and save staff time,” said Tom Langan, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Veradigm. “This ranking demonstrates our continued commitment to help deliver a higher quality of care, more economically.”
About Veradigm®
Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit http://www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© 2023 Veradigm LLC and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cited marks are the property of Veradigm LLC and/or its affiliates. All other product or company names are the property of their respective holders, all rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005325/en/
CONTACT: Investors:
Jenny Gelinas
312-506-1237
Jenny.Gelinas@veradigm.comMedia:
Concetta Rasiarmos
312-447-2466
concetta.rasiarmos@veradigm.com
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Veradigm
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/14/2023 08:01 AM/DISC: 03/14/2023 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005325/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.