CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023--
Veradigm Inc. (Nasdaq:MDRX), formerly Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., announced today that Rick Poulton, Veradigm Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 3:45 PST.
The live audio webcast and replay can be accessed at the J.P. Morgan public link here.
About Veradigm®
Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005076/en/
CONTACT: For more information contact:
Investors:
Jenny Gelinas
312-506-1237
jenny.gelinas@veradigm.comMedia:
Concetta Rasiarmos
312-447-2466
concetta.rasiarmos@veradigm.com
© 2023 Veradigm Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE HEALTH DATA ANALYTICS GENERAL HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Veradigm Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/06/2023 08:01 AM/DISC: 01/06/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005076/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.