NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Monday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its second quarter.
The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.
The drug developer posted revenue of $500,000 in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.21. A year ago, they were trading at $1.34.
