Vercara, a leading provider of cloud-based services that secure the online experience, has released a new integration of its enterprise-grade, cloud-based authoritative DNS service, UltraDNS, with HashiCorp’s Consul-Terraform-Sync (CTS), a multi-platform tool designed to automate tasks across network devices that are traditionally handled manually by networking operators. The integration, UltraDNS-CTS, follows a successful initial effort with the UltraDNS Terraform Provider in 2022 and makes Vercara an official HashiCorp technology partner.
UltraDNS-CTS enables mutual customers to transition DNS management to a cloud operating model, improving productivity for DevOps teams and providing them with a wide range of tools for managing DNS at all levels of the development lifecycle.
“Through the integration of UltraDNS with CTS, HashiCorp and Vercara continue to deliver premier services that are crucial for our mutual clients’ success by automating and managing DNS during infrastructure deployments,” said Enrique Somoza, director of product management, DNS at Vercara. “DevOps teams can now use capabilities such as service discovery, service mesh, and DNS management configuration during deployment, ultimately increasing their productivity at this critical stage.”
UltraDNS gives users access to enterprise-grade, cloud-based solutions that securely deliver fast and accurate query responses to websites and other vital online assets, ensuring that an organization’s digital infrastructure and online presence are always reachable.
HashiCorp’s network of over 900 partners are focused on providing services and technologies to enable the transition to a cloud operating model. The company provides a suite of tools with DevOps in mind, focusing on reducing manual coordination across the elements of the application delivery lifecycle.
UltraDNS-CTS leverages Consul's service catalog to enable the changes performed by Terraform and further integrates UltraDNS into the Terraform ecosystem to enhance the partners’ joint commitment to delivering a platform that provides velocity, stability, and extensibility when managing DNS. Vercara and HashiCorp are focused on arming DevOps teams with the tools they need to manage DNS in all phases of the development lifecycle. This latest integration builds on a successful initial engagement achieved with UltraDNS Terraform Provider, which has reached nearly 70,000 downloads since its launch in April 2022.
DevOps teams can download the UltraDNS Terraform Consul CTS module from the Terraform registry. Additional details are available on Vercara’s blog.
About Vercara
Vercara is a purpose-built, global, cloud-based security platform that provides layers of protection to safeguard businesses’ online presence, no matter where attacks originate or where they are aimed. Delivering the industry’s highest-performing solutions and supported by unparalleled 24/7 human expertise and hands-on guidance, top global brands depend on Vercara to protect their networks and applications against threats and downtime. Vercara’s suite of cloud-based services is secure, reliable, and available, delivering peace of mind and ensuring that businesses and their customers experience exceptional interactions all day, every day. Pressure-tested in the world’s most tightly regulated and high-traffic verticals, Vercara’s mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS and application and network security (including DDoS and WAF) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit Vercara.com.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.
