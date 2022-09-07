DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--
Verdantas, a private-equity backed solution provider of engineering, planning, and science services to clients in the natural and built environments, announced today that it had acquired Environmental Strategies & Management (ES&M), a provider of Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) consulting and engineering services in New England. ES&M strengthens Verdantas’ environmental-related service offerings and expands its capability to secure funding for Brownfields’ site assessment and remediation sites on behalf of clients.
“We are excited to welcome ES&M to Verdantas. ES&M has a strong reputation in New England with the regulatory agencies and their clients. Their focus on their people, and values to create a great place to work along with their dedication to deliver high-quality, value-added services fits perfectly with Verdantas,” said Gerry Salontai, CEO of Verdantas. “We’ve been proud to team together and work across the table with ES&M experts over a number of years and look forward to having them on our team,” said Nikki Delude Roy, Northeast Area Manager VP of Verdantas.
“Joining Verdantas enables us to expand our expertise in securing grants to bring funding for Verdantas’ clients in pursuit of assessment and remediation work,” said Doug Heely, PG, LSP, Principal. “This move will bring added opportunities for our employees’ professional growth and expanded capabilities to ES&M’s long-term clients.”
Christopher Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC (Round Table Capital) Partners remarked, “Continuing our focus on strategic growth for Verdantas, ES&M brings expansion into the New England region and added engineering and technical expertise to solve our clients' complex environment and supporting infrastructure challenges.”
About Environmental Strategies and Management (ES&M)
Environmental Strategies & Management (ES&M) was established in 1995 and has earned its exceptional reputation by providing technically sound and cost-effective environmental, health and safety consulting and engineering services that consistently exceed our customer's expectations. Currently, ES&M has a staff of 25 professionals and offices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
About Verdantas
Verdantas currently employs over 500 people in 29 offices across the US and is home to many of the industry's top scientists, engineers, and technical experts. Verdantas operates a people-first culture, concentrating on the well-being of its employees, clients, and the communities where they live and work. The company is actively hiring across all disciplines and seeking additional companies with a strategic and cultural fit.
About RTC Partners
RTC Partners is a private equity firm that focuses on investing in and building strong businesses with committed management teams in the professional, business, and healthcare services industries. The firm’s dedicated emphasis on human capital, combined with its thoughtful approach to both organic and inorganic opportunities, allows organizations to unlock the next stage of growth while enabling sustainable and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. RTC is actively seeking additional platforms and add-on acquisitions in its targeted markets. For more information, visit rtcpartners.com.
Greenberg Traurig, LLP, acted as legal counsel on behalf of RTC and BDO USA, LLP acted as tax advisors on behalf of RTC and its affiliates.
