Verdantas, a private-equity backed solution provider of engineering, planning, and science services to clients in the natural and built environments, announced today that it had acquired JM Sorge, Inc. (JM Sorge), a provider of Environmental Assessment and Remediation (EAR) and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) consulting services. JM Sorge strengthens Verdantas’ position with Real Estate, Water, and Government clients.
“We’re excited to welcome a talented group of EAR and EHS professionals to the Verdantas team. This acquisition helps to strengthen Verdantas’ position in the Mid-Atlantic and brings enhanced capabilities to our clients across the United States,” said Gerry Salontai, CEO of Verdantas.
“Bringing our two teams together was a natural progression after teaming with JM Sorge for the last decade. We are excited to welcome JM Sorge to Verdantas,” said Craig Kasper, EVP of Verdantas.
“Joining Verdantas ensures that JM Sorge will continue to provide the same high level of services that our clients have come to expect,” said Peter Sorge, President of JM Sorge. “We at JM Sorge are excited for this transition and the opportunities that lie ahead in expanding our value to clients and enabling employee professional growth.”
Tony Brindisi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC Partners, said, “We are very pleased to welcome the entire JM Sorge team to Verdantas. The strength of the JM Sorge organization supports our focus on strategic growth and represents a win for everyone involved— enhancing the service offering to clients, providing additional opportunities for employees, and creating value for shareholders.”
About JM Sorge
Founded in 1986, JM Sorge is a New Jersey-based environmental consulting services firm with a team of highly qualified scientists, LSRP certified professionals and experienced regulatory and policy experts. JM Sorge services cover a wide variety of environmental needs, including EAR investigations, soil and groundwater remediation, EHS services, Brownfield redevelopment and more.
About Verdantas
Verdantas currently employs over 500 people in 29 offices across the US and is home to many of the industry's top scientists, engineers, and technical experts. Verdantas operates a people-first culture, concentrating on the well-being of its employees, clients, and the communities where they live and work. The company is actively hiring across all disciplines and seeking additional companies with a strategic and cultural fit.
About RTC Partners
RTC Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and builds strong businesses with committed management teams in the professional, business, and healthcare services industries. The firm’s dedicated emphasis on human capital, combined with its thoughtful approach to both organic and inorganic opportunities, allows organizations to unlock the next stage of growth while enabling sustainable and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. RTC is actively seeking additional platforms and add-on acquisitions in its targeted markets. For more information, visit rtcpartners.com.
Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Stradling, Yocca, Carlson and Rauth, P.C. acted as legal counsel, and BDO USA, LLP and CohnReznick, LLP acted as financial and tax advisors on behalf of RTC and its affiliates.
