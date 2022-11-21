SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--
Verge Genomics, a clinical-stage, tech-enabled biotechnology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and human data to transform drug discovery, announced today that Alice Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Verge Genomics, will present at both the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 29 in New York, and the 5 th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2022 on November 30. Please see additional information below:
Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
- Presentation: Tuesday, November 29
- Time: 10:30-10:50am ET
- Presenter: Alice Zhang, CEO and co-founder
5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2022
- Presentation: Wednesday, November 30
- Time: 10:30-10:50am ET
- Presenter: Alice Zhang, CEO and co-founder
About Verge Genomics
Verge uses AI and human data to develop better drugs faster for the most challenging diseases of our generation. Verge has built CONVERGE™, an end-to-end drug discovery and development platform, that integrates multiple technological innovations from discovery to translation to streamline drug development. Its pioneering use of the industry’s most advanced all-in-human, AI-powered drug discovery platform identifies new medicines more efficiently and with an improved probability of success.
Verge is one of the first AI-enabled drug discovery companies to independently develop a clinical candidate from a novel target discovered from its platform. Verge has further demonstrated the power of CONVERGE™ by delivering a broad pipeline spanning diverse therapeutic areas, with its first program, an investigational PIKfyve inhibitor for the treatment of ALS, now in the clinic. The company is led by experienced drug developers and computational biologists with a shared belief that technology has created a new opportunity to deliver life-changing medicines more efficiently.
For additional information, please visit VergeGenomics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
