JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, will report its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after the market close. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Verisk investor website at  http://investor.verisk.com.

Verisk’s management team will host a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST (5:30 a.m. PT, 1:30 p.m. GMT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at  http://investor.verisk.com. The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-888-660-6191 for U.S./Canada participants or 929-203-1913 for international participants.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website and through the conference call number 1-800-770-2030 for U.S./Canada participants or 647-362-9199 for international participants using Conference ID #4026897.

About Verisk 

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by  Great Place to Work  and fosters an  inclusive culture  where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit  Verisk.com  and the  Verisk Newsroom.

Investor Relations   Stacey Brodbar Head of Investor Relations Verisk  201-469-4327  stacey.brodbar@verisk.com Media  Alberto Canal Verisk Public Relations 201-469-2618 alberto.canal@verisk.com

