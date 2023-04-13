WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2023--
Verisma, a trusted disclosure management partner servicing diverse healthcare environments with their most complicated release challenges, and ScanSTAT, Release of Information (ROI) experts specializing in physician groups, ambulatory services, health systems and hospitals with expanded health information management (HIM) solutions, announced a merger of the two companies, creating a new market leader in Release of Information. Coming together under the Verisma brand, the combined company provides faster turnaround times through automation, expanded services to manage compliance requirements, and advanced tools to improve patient experience.
“The technology and service experts coming together is a response to a very real demand we see from HIM departments,” said Verisma CEO Marty McKenna. “Increasingly, scale and sophistication are essential to ensure we evolve with the market and create more efficient ways to protect our clients and their patients. ScanSTAT has veteran experience, white glove service, and expanded HIM services that naturally complement our broader technology and service capabilities. Together, we now deliver a comprehensive market-leading ROI solution – a sophisticated, reliable, and efficient platform that can be customized to the unique needs of different types of providers.”
With combined strengths and resources, Verisma and ScanSTAT can scale investments in people, technology, and services that will lead the HIM industry forward.
“Our companies share the view that sophisticated ROI is no longer optional,” said ScanSTAT CEO, Matt Rohs, who will take on the role of Chief of Staff in the combined company and join the Verisma Board of Directors. “Verisma and ScanSTAT uniting is a natural move for both of us as providers seek experts to help simplify the complicated world of ROI.”
NewSpring Healthcare, NewSpring’s dedicated healthcare strategy and an existing investor in Verisma, provided funding to facilitate the transaction.
“Throughout our partnership with Verisma, the company has grown into a market leader in disclosure management and exceeded our high expectations for the business,” said Matt Plevelich, Principal at NewSpring Healthcare. “Verisma still has significant runway for further growth and we are thrilled to provide funding for this merger that will help the company continue to expand and improve the overall experience for healthcare providers and third-party requestors.”
