Offering integrated solutions for the implementation of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), Veristat presented the advantages of its flexible and fully customized service delivery model at the Decentralized Trials Research Alliance (DTRA) annual meeting, which took place last month in Boston. DTRA is an association of leading organizations whose members join together at its annual event to share ideas, develop lasting connections, and create new bonds over a shared mission to make patient-focused research accessible to everyone.
"DTRA’s annual conference provided the opportunity for our team to present our DCT solutions to organizations developing novel therapies which target complex and rare diseases," said Shaheen Limbada, EVP of Innovation and Strategy at Veristat. "Interoperability is the name of the game in DCT. It requires that we consider not only the technologies being deployed but also the people and the processes. At Veristat, our patient-centered approach optimizes clinical trials by strategically combining our full-service offering with our DCT solutions to work synergistically in order to have a positive impact on patient centricity, site engagement and data optimization. We were thrilled to have meaningful interactions with both emerging and established organizations on the impact of Veristat’s approach, customizable to the needs of each patient and trial design."
Although there are many aspects of a trial that can be decentralized, Veristat’s flexible approach to DCTs eases the burden on patients and sites through bespoke solutions specifically designed for narrowly defined patient populations. Services include remote monitoring, patient reported outcomes, centralized sites, hybrid visit structures, e-consent, centralized rating, patient concierge and at-home nursing. In addition, Veristat has introduced its own virtual site, inclusive of patient accrual, call center intake, and protocol visit completion.
The presentation by Veristat at the 2022 DTRA conference summarized the results of a successful natural history study of Canavan disease in which the trial needed to quickly pivot to a virtual and in-person hybrid model during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To watch the video of Veristat’s presentation at the DTRA annual meeting, visit https://info.veristat.com/hubfs/events/DTRA2022/DTRA 2022 - Veristat Company Presentation - Decentralized Solutions for Complex Clinical Trials.mp4
About Veristat
Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 27 years of experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program.
Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling the unknowns that arise across complicated therapeutic areas, such as rare/ultra-rare disease, advanced therapies, oncology, and infectious disease trials. Every day, we apply this knowledge base to solve any clinical program's challenges, from the simplest to the most complex. Veristat has assembled an extraordinary team of experts worldwide who have mastered therapeutic development intricacies, enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving lives.
