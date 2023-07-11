SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2023--
Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data management, today revealed the winners of its FY23 Partner of the Year Awards for the Americas region. The awards honor top channel partners for their contributions to the Veritas business as demonstrated by overall performance in revenue growth, program adoption, excellence in technical innovation and strategic implementation of Veritas solutions.
Jay McGloin, vice president of Americas partner sales and alliances at Veritas, said: “In a year of changing market dynamics, the winners of our FY23 partner awards leaned into our cloud-native cyber resiliency solutions to amass impressive business wins. Through our work together, organizations are finding solutions for managing and protecting data and ensuring compliance, even as IT environment complexities increase, and ransomware attacks persist. We congratulate these outstanding partners for their dedication to surpassing business goals, while delivering unmatched value to our joint customers.”
The award recipients and categories include:
- Top National Business Partner Overall: Insight
For the third-consecutive year, Insight, a longstanding Veritas platinum partner was named Top National Business Partner Overall. Insight’s comprehensive approach to helping clients realize their digital transformation goals, combined with Veritas’ cloud-first solutions, creates a strong partnership that solves the most complex data management challenges organizations face today. Strong executive-level alignment and active sales and marketing engagement enabled Insight to attain revenue growth across both new and renewal US business.
- Top Cloud Sales Partner, AMS: CDW
CDW was recognized as the Top Cloud Sales Partner for securing significant FY23 closed business for the Veritas cloud portfolio. The CDW team also drove an increase in Veritas accreditations year over year, while expanding its expertise through the acquisition of Sirius Computer Solutions. CDW’s deep knowledge of the Veritas portfolio, cross-team engagement and customer-first mindset remain key to the continued success of their partnership with Veritas.
- Top Growth National Business Partner, AMS: SHI
With an exceptional achievement of their FY23 growth target, SHI received the Top Growth National Business Partner award. Throughout the year, the SHI and Veritas account teams exemplified tight alignment and open communication, culminating in a notable win with one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies.
- Top Distribution Partner, AMS: TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX was honored as the Top Distribution Partner, growing year over year with achievement in distribution-managed accounts and Veritas-managed accounts. A longtime partner, TD SYNNEX continues to make strong contributions to Veritas’ solutions launches, reseller ecosystem expansions, and subscription licensing business.
- Top Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year, AMS: DXC
DXC was named Top Global Systems Integrator Partner. Building off a 20-year history, DXC and Veritas have jointly invested in, and collaborated on, innovative solutions for unifying data management. Through their partnership, customers reap the benefits of superior data protection and cyber resiliency for both on-premises and cloud environments.
- Top Growth Regional Business Partner, AMS: Trace3
Trace3 was awarded Top Growth Regional Business Partner. Demonstrating remarkable year-over-year growth, Trace3 upleveled in FY23 to Veritas Partner Force platinum status. Their success is grounded in a comprehensive sales and technical team with proficiencies in data management across on-prem and cloud environments.
- Top Federal New Business Partner, AMS: ThunderCat Technology
ThunderCat Technology was selected as the Top Federal New Business Partner. ThunderCat Technology distinguished themselves in FY23 by attaining high billings across new and renewal public sector business, as they worked with Veritas to address the unique data management requirements of federal agencies.
- Top Distribution Partner, LATAM: Adistec
Adistec was chosen as the Top Distribution partner in Latin America with growth year over year. Adistec was recognized for their contributions and growth in driving new subscription licenses, solution launches and support of Veritas’ reseller eco-system focus aimed at expanding the Veritas footprint across today’s multi-dimensional data centers.
- Top Growth Business Partner, LATAM: Alestra
Alestra earned the award for Top Growth Business Partner in Latin America. As a service provider, Alestra brings a new breadth of services to Mexico and has defined Veritas as their main solution for data protection and resiliency services. During FY23, Alestra grew year over year, while investing funds and resources in the Veritas go-to-market strategy to ensure continued growth.
- Top Net New Logo Partner, AMS: Populos
Populos was named Top Net New Logo Business Partner, securing multiple net new logos in FY23. Populos is focused on bringing the future to organizations through solutions that have the power to radically transform the way people work. With closely aligned strategies, Populos and Veritas are positioned to achieve even greater success in the years ahead.
Veritas has partnerships with more than 20,000 companies worldwide. Learn more about the Veritas partner ecosystem or find an authorized Veritas partner by region.
About Veritas
Veritas Technologies is the leader in secure multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 95% of the Fortune 100—rely on Veritas to help ensure the protection, recoverability and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match Veritas’ ability to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems and 1,400+ storage targets through a single, unified approach. Powered by Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for Autonomous Data Management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.
Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the US and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
