As wireless customers increasingly rely on their mobile devices as their primary means of communication, call quality and reliability have become the most critical drivers of customer satisfaction with network quality. According to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study SM —Volume 2, released today, Verizon has swept the nation when it comes to delivering on that demand, with fewer reported calling and network quality problems than any other carrier.
“The performance of wireless network operators has set expectations high,” said Ian Greenblatt, managing director of technology, media & telecom at J.D. Power. “Today’s wireless customers expect their phones to work perfectly every time. Carriers increasingly fulfill those expectations of network quality and reliability, so call-related problems, dropped calls and bad connections are that much more frustrating to customers, and those problems substantially affect satisfaction.”
Study Results
Verizon Wireless ranks highest in all six regions evaluated in the study, achieving the fewest network quality problems per 100 connections (PP100) in call quality; messaging quality; and data quality in the Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West regions.
The 2023 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study—Volume 2 is based on responses from 26,215 wireless customers. Carrier performance is examined in six regions: Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West. In addition to evaluating the network quality experienced by customers with wireless phones, the study also measures the network performance of tablets and mobile broadband devices. The study was fielded from January through June 2023.
