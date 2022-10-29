LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — A Vermont man has faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.

Authorities say Couture had drugs in his system, was speeding in an unregistered truck and had a suspended license. A phone number for him could not be found Saturday.

