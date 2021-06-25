WELLS RIVER, Vt. (AP) — A 31-year-old man died Friday after he was thrown from his motorcycle into oncoming traffic in Wells River, state police said.
Police received a report of a multi-vehicle crash just after 11 a.m.
The investigation found that the operator of the motorcycle, Ryan Melton, of Wells River, crashed into the back of a stopped vehicle. He was then thrown into oncoming traffic. where he collided with a truck and trailer.
Melton was taken to Cottage Hospital, in Woodsville, New Hampshire, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.