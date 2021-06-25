WELLS RIVER, Vt. (AP) — A 31-year-old man died Friday after he was thrown from his motorcycle into oncoming traffic in Wells River, state police said.

Police received a report of a multi-vehicle crash just after 11 a.m.

The investigation found that the operator of the motorcycle, Ryan Melton, of Wells River, crashed into the back of a stopped vehicle. He was then thrown into oncoming traffic. where he collided with a truck and trailer.

Melton was taken to Cottage Hospital, in Woodsville, New Hampshire, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Trending Video

Recommended for you