BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Stef Smith scored 22 points and Ryan Davis added 21 as Vermont defeated Stony Brook 86-78 on Saturday, ending a nearly monthlong break from basketball.
Vermont had not played since Jan. 17 against Maine, pausing team activities for COVID-19 concerns within the program.
Davis added 12 rebounds for his third double-double this season. Ben Shungu had 13 points for Vermont (8-3, 8-3 America East Conference), which earned its sixth straight win spanning the pause. Justin Mazzulla and Bailey Patella added 10 points each.
Vermont, leading 35-29 at the half, out-scored Stony Brook 51-49 in a fiery second half. The second-half point totals were a season high for both teams.
Jaden Sayles had 16 points and three blocks for the Seawolves (8-11, 6-7). Omar Habwe added 15 points. Juan Felix Rodriguez had 14 points and six assists. Mouhamadou Gueye scored 13 points with eight rebounds and Frankie Policelli added 12 points.
