Versa Networks, the recognized secure access service edge (SASE) leader, today announced it is the recipient of the Gold 2021 “ASTORS” Homeland Security Award from American Security Today (AST) for its Versa SASE solution.
American Security Today’s Annual “ASTORS” Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security awards program, and today in its sixth year, continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness – Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies. The awards program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.
“‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry,” said AST’s Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.
Versa SASE delivers tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) more than five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its 2021 industry report.
“Government has always been an important market for Versa, and it is an honor to be recognized by these Homeland Security Awards for delivering the best SASE solution,” said Michael Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for Versa Networks. “Versa has a long track record of serving the government industry, where we are seeing rapid expansion fuelled by growing demand for Versa SASE, which delivers unique integration of networking and security SASE services via the cloud or, if customers prefer, delivered on-premises or as a blended combination of both. Government organizations and agencies across the globe both large and small, as well as service providers, look to Versa as a strategic partner to address their complex secure access, networking and digital transformation needs. Versa is the modern secure network.”
About American Security Today
American Security Today (AST), the “New Face in Homeland Security™”, is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today’s growing security challenges to “Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™”. To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at admin@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.
About Versa Networks
Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry-leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.
