INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021--
Vertellus, a manufacturer of specialty products for various consumer goods, food & agriculture, healthcare, and industrial markets, today announced the completion of its acquisition of certain businesses of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) (“Chemtrade”) responsible for producing potassium chloride, caustic pellets, and vaccine adjuvants.
The acquired businesses give Vertellus a leading market position in the manufacturing of specialty ingredients that are essential in the efficacy of medications for hypertension and diabetes, production of next-generation biologics, and improving the effectiveness of certain vaccines. This acquisition expands Vertellus’ capabilities to manufacture and develop specialty ingredients in the dynamic healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, reach an expanding global base of long-term customers, and strengthen its portfolio in these market segments.
John Van Hulle, CEO of Vertellus, said, “We are thrilled to welcome these strong Chemtrade businesses to the Vertellus family as we further extend our reach in the high-growth healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Our team at Vertellus continues to identify growth-focused opportunities and partnerships to expand our capabilities and serve our customers.”
Indianapolis-based Vertellus is owned by Pritzker Private Capital and management.
About Vertellus
Headquartered in Indianapolis, The Vertellus group of companies was originally founded in 1857 as a manufacturer of niche specialty products. Today, Vertellus is one of the largest providers of unique specialty chemicals used in diverse applications, processes, and market sectors, including personal care, healthcare, food & agriculture, performance coatings, paper additives, infrastructure, and industrial specialties. With 1,000+ employees, Vertellus serves customers across the globe from 10 international manufacturing facilities. Vertellus is a Responsible Care ® company. For more information, www.vertellus.com.
About Chemtrade
Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams. For more information, visit www.chemtradelogistics.com.
About Pritzker Private Capital
Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur and family owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit www.ppcpartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005317/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Abernathy MacGregor
Dan Scorpio
(312) 640-3111
KEYWORD: INDIANA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CHEMICALS/PLASTICS MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Vertellus
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/03/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 11/03/2021 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005317/en