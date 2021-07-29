BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $66.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.11 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.
Vertex shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $200.32, a decrease of 28% in the last 12 months.
