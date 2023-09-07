CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2023--

Vesigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing a novel non-viral delivery platform for gene editors, RNA, and protein-based therapeutics, today showcased new data at the Exosome Based Therapeutic Development Summit 5 th Annual Meeting held September 5-7, 2023 in Boston. The presentation highlighted new data on the company’s proprietary ARMM (ARrestin-domain 1 Mediated Microvesicles) delivery technology, including therapeutic in vivo gene editing in a preclinical model of acute liver injury, and summarized biodistribution translation evidence generated across species, including non-human primates.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

  • Engineered ARMMs for Delivery of Therapeutic Payloads. Joseph Nabhan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Vesigen Therapeutics. Thursday, September, 7, 2023, 11:30 AM ET.

About Vesigen Therapeutics

Vesigen Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a novel, non-viral delivery technology for gene editing, RNA, and protein-based therapeutics. Vesigen’s patented technology, called ARMMs (ARRDC1 Mediated Microvesicles), can be used to precisely deliver a wide range of payloads to a unique set of tissue and cell types. Vesigen has demonstrated highly efficient in vitro and in vivo functional delivery of a range of payloads across multiple cell types and is committed to developing transformative medicines that address current unmet medical needs. ARMMs were discovered and engineered into a drug delivery system at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

