CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023--
Vesigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing transformative therapeutics by engineering naturally existing vesicles, today announced the addition of Rakhshita Dhar, Senior Director of Venture Investments Health at Leaps by Bayer, to its Board of Directors.
“We are pleased to welcome Rakhshita to our Board of Directors, and for her to join us on our mission to develop transformative therapeutics enabled by our novel and differentiated delivery technology,” said Vesigen Chief Executive Officer, Paulash Mohsen. “Since our launch, we have significantly advanced our drug discovery programs and look forward to working with Rakhshita and other Board of Directors to help guide our programs towards the clinic and patients with unmet medical needs.”
Dhar brings years of global life sciences perspective to Vesigen. At Leaps by Bayer, she is responsible for search and evaluation and healthcare-focused investment. She currently sits on the boards of Deka Biosciences, Gro Bio, and Edifice Health. Prior to joining Leaps, Rakhshita was Director of Business Development at Roche Pharmaceuticals. She also spent a few years at MassBio developing an accelerator program for life-science start-ups. She earned her Undergraduate degree in Biochemistry from Mumbai University and her Master’s in Molecular Biology from Georgetown University.
“It’s an exciting time at Vesigen and I am glad to join the board as the team continues to gain advancements in their novel drug delivery platform with the power to address current challenges and deliver innovative therapies to patients,” said Rakhshita Dhar. “Leaps by Bayer is committed to investing in paradigm-shifting technologies that can transform the lives of millions of patients.”
About Vesigen Therapeutics
Vesigen Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics enabled by the engineering of naturally existing vesicles for delivery. Vesigen’s patented technology, called ARMMs (ARRDC1 Mediated Microvesicles), can be used to precisely deliver a wide range of payloads, including gene editing complexes, proteins, and RNAs to a unique set of tissue and cell types. Vesigen has demonstrated highly efficient in vitro and in vivo functional delivery of a range of payloads across multiple cell types and is committed to developing transformative medicines that address current unmet medical needs. ARMMs were discovered and engineered into a drug delivery system at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
For additional information visit www.vesigen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005068/en/
CONTACT: Vanessa Le
Manager, Business Operations
Email:info@vesigentx.com
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH SCIENCE PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH
SOURCE: Vesigen Therapeutics, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/30/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/30/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005068/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.