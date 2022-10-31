Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Promotes Kameron Helmuth, CFP®, CHFC®, to Partner

FORT WAYNE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors, a firm that helps high caliber doctors achieve wealth that matters, today announced the appointment of Kameron Helmuth to Partner, the firm’s seventh. Helmuth joined Vestia in 2019 and co-leads the orthopedic surgery practice group. As of today, the firm has approximately $500 million in assets under management (AUM) and counts more than 500 physician families as clients.
Helmuth, 33, coauthored the e-book 5 Financial Pain Points for Orthopedic Surgeons Today and cohosts the Doctors Eyes Only Podcast with Vestia Partner and Chief Executive Officer Lauren Oschman, CFP®, who was appointed to the role in April of this year. Helmuth has also appeared on The Ortho Show, with an upcoming appearance devoted to discussing cryptocurrency and digital assets and their role in a client’s portfolio.
Vestia, with 21 employees, is an independent advisory firm that specializes in delivering bespoke financial planning and investment management solutions tailored primarily for high-income physicians, mainly Orthopedic Surgeons and Female Physicians. The firm’s niche focus on client service is anchored around overseeing all aspects of doctors’ financial lives, including offering specialized planning and investment opportunities.
“Since joining, Kameron has accelerated the growth of our Orthopedic Surgeon Practice, creating comprehensive, customized plans to balance the financial lives and interests of our specialized physician clients, and we’re thrilled to promote him to Partner,” said Oschman. “Even during this challenging environment, Vestia’s revenue is up approximately 10% year-to-date, despite market volatility, and he has played an integral role in contributing to that success. Kameron leads from the front and his dedication and passion for achieving the best financial outcomes for our clientele reaches every corner of our firm.”
“I’m honored to be named a Partner at Vestia, which shares my unwavering commitment to the orthopedic surgeons we serve,” said Helmuth. “I joined Vestia several years ago because their approach to financial advice acknowledges the present while also planning for the future and that resonated deeply with me. I look forward to the continued growth of the firm, including the potential for launching additional verticals, as we continue to execute our firm-wide objectives and goals.”
Beyond its leading practice groups that focus on Orthopedic Surgeons and Female Physicians, Vestia is also exploring verticals for military physicians, urologists and anesthesiologists.
About Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors
Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors has nearly 150 collective years working with specialty physicians and understands that growing wealth is only part of the equation. We believe wealth only matters as part of the bigger picture and that life is happening now. By starting with what’s important to our clients – we design a completely customized plan to balance desires in the present with goals for the future. We call this “Wealth That Matters.” Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors is a registered investment Advisor with the SEC. Securities offered through Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc., 5187 Utica Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA. 52807 (563)326-2064. Member FINRA/SIPC. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors, Vestia Retirement Plan Consultants, Vestia Advisors, LLC, and Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. are independently owned and operated. For more information, please visit vestiaadvisors.com,write us, or connected with us on LinkedIn.
