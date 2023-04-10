IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 10, 2023--
Andy Nebens has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Senior Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. Based in New York, Nebens will focus on maintaining high levels of client engagement, enhancing existing partnerships, and developing new and innovative business relationships.
An attorney with over 30 years of experience in the benefits arena, Nebens has worked as Assistant General Counsel for Compensation and Benefits for two of the world’s largest consumer package goods companies as well as serving as Global Head of Compensation and Benefits with one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information, and entertainment products.
“Andy’s breadth of experience gives him a unique perspective on the inner working of large-scale organizations and the risks and challenges they face,” said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. “Having Andy on board increases our depth of knowledge and allows us to better understand and act on behalf of our clients and their employees. He knows what it takes to succeed in a complex and changing benefits marketplace, and he can help his clients find a competitive edge.”
Prior to joining Alliant, Nebens served as the Chief People Officer for a global media and technology company. Throughout his career, he has strived to support the needs of both business and their employees.
Nebens earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a law degree from The Fordham University School of Law.
Nebens can be reached at (917) 715-2411 or at Andy.Nebens@alliant.com.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.
