FILE - Spanish actress Ana Obregon poses on arrival for the Goya Awards in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 17, 2013. A heated debate in Spain triggered by Obregón, who was reported to have used a surrogate mother in Miami to have a baby took a twist Wednesday, April 5, 2023 when the woman announced in socialite magazine ¡Hola! that the baby is actually the daughter of her son who died of cancer in 2020.