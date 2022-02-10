Veterans United Announces 11th winner of ‘Thanks To Veterans’ Home Giveaway

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2022--
Veterans United Home Loans has announced the winner of its # ThanksToVeterans sweepstakes. It is the culmination of the company’s Veteran’s Day campaign, highlighting countless ways Veterans make our communities better.
Daniel Dailey, the 15th Sergeant Major of the Army and a Military Advisor for Veterans United Home Loans (right), congratulates Forrest and Sarah, Veterans United Home Loans sweepstakes winners. (Photo: Business Wire)
NBA great Muggsy Bogues and actor Rob Riggle helped surprise Army Veteran Forrest Severson on the court Wednesday during the Charlotte Hornets’ game against the Chicago Bulls. Forrest learned Veterans United will either pay off his current home or give him up to $500,000 to purchase a new one.
“ I feel like my life has been changed for the better,” Forrest said. “I feel excited for the next step in my life and as if I’ve been given a second chance after getting medically retired from the military. I feel like I actually have time to recover and figure out what I want to do.”
Forrest was joined at the game by his wife, Sarah. Forrest and Sarah grew up in military families and first met as children in Germany. The couple reconnected years later when she was teaching English in South Korea and he was stationed there. They are both excited to put down roots in Pinehurst.
“We are really surprised and we’re really excited for the opportunity to have this new adventure,” Sarah said. “We’ve traveled a lot and we’ve been all over the world and we’ve never had the opportunity to plant deep roots in one place. We can look at doing the things that we feel really passionate about, which is getting involved with our community. We are just really excited for that and to have that adventure together is the most incredible gift.”
Nearly 400 Veterans and military family members from Veterans United’s Proud Veteran Homeowner Community and local Nextdoor group gathered along with their families. Daniel Dailey, the 15th Sergeant Major of the Army and a Military Advisor for Veterans United, represented the company at the event.
"With Forrest retiring this month, he’s entering a new phase in his life as a Veteran,” Dailey said. “It’s fitting that since the military has been such a big part of his and Sarah’s lives, his military service has helped put them in a position where they can start their next chapter.”
Veterans United’s #ThanksToVeterans initiative honored Veterans not only for their service while in uniform but for their lifetime of community contributions thereafter. Veterans play a pivotal role in strengthening civic health, from volunteerism and voting to charitable giving and community involvement. In November, Veterans United surprised 10 deserving Veterans with new homes. At that time, Veterans United announced the sweepstakes, open to eligible Veterans, to give away an 11 th home. The sweepstakes gave a chance for Veterans to win up to $500,000 toward the purchase of a home in the U.S. or toward a qualifying mortgage pay off.
Like previous Veterans recognized by the program, Forrest and Sarah are involved in their community. This includes everything from helping the elderly around the neighborhood to car restoration for Veterans. Sarah volunteers with the local Sand Hills Pride organization and also trains service dogs, while Forrest is involved with Cars & Coffee and hopes to volunteer more mechanical skills in the future.
In November, Veterans United recognized the following Veterans:
- Andre Hughes - Matthews, NC
- Regina Williams - Atlanta, GA
- Jim Little - Deming, NM
- Daniel Gomez - Albany, NY
- Samuel Tejeda - Fresno, CA
- Jonathon Brown - La Farge, WI
- Mario Perez - Jacksonville, NC
- Jasmine Reese - Columbia, MD
- Natasha Harmon - Fort Mitchell, AL
- Jacob Cline - Aurora, CO
About Veterans United Home Loans
Based in Columbia, Mo., Veterans United Home Loans is the country's largest VA purchase lender. The company specializes in helping Veterans achieve the American dream of homeownership through the utilization of the benefit they earned, the VA Loan, as a result of their service to our country. In 2021, VU was ranked No. 33 on Fortune Magazine's list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2021, the company's sixth consecutive year on the list. Military advisors are paid employees of Veterans United Home Loans.
About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Mo., Veterans United Home Loans is the country's largest VA purchase lender. The company specializes in helping Veterans achieve the American dream of homeownership through the utilization of the benefit they earned, the VA Loan, as a result of their service to our country. In 2021, VU was ranked No. 33 on Fortune Magazine's list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2021, the company's sixth consecutive year on the list. Military advisors are paid employees of Veterans United Home Loans.
