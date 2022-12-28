DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022--
The "Veterinary Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global veterinary software market size reached US$ 478.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 724.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.17% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Veterinary software is utilized by veterinarians for streamlining everyday operations and completing back-office functions like accounting. It assists in managing patient information, planning and scheduling treatments and improving communication and client relationships. It also aids in simplifying the process and increasing the efficiency of the veterinary team, collecting data and creating reports, and following sustainable practices by reducing the use of paper. At present, advanced veterinary practice management software finds application in veterinary hospitals, while scaled-down versions are employed in small clinics.
Veterinary Software Market Trends:
The increasing adoption of pets, rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and the escalating demand for animal health diagnostics are among the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Veterinary software maintains drug databases, improves productivity and saves time. Consequently, a significant rise in the need for supervising daily tasks in animal clinics and hospitals is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of technologically advanced software, such as cloud-based practice management systems, which prov ide solutions in one platform for all processes is impelling the market growth.
This advanced software assists in monitoring business profitability, storing diagnostic images, integrating patient data and tracking performance, ordering drug inventory, and accessing data from a portable device. It is a cost-efficient software solution for pet health practices, which can be remotely shared with other veterinary practitioners for various purposes like dual treatments, consultations, and training.
It is providing better care to animals, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Some of the other factors, including increasing availability of pet insurance, rising pet population, growing animal healthcare expenditure, escalating demand for animal-derived food products and the surging number of veterinary practitioners, are anticipated to create a favorable outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global veterinary software market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, delivery mode, practice type and end use.
Breakup by Product:
- Practice Management Software
- Imaging Software
- Others
Breakup by Delivery Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud/Web-Based
Breakup by Practice Type:
- Small Animals
- Mixed Animals
- Equine
- Food-producing Animals
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Reference Laboratories
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global veterinary software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global veterinary software market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the practice type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global veterinary software market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Veterinary Software Market
6 Market Breakup by Product
7 Market Breakup by Delivery Mode
8 Market Breakup by Practice Type
9 Market Breakup by End Use
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Animal Intelligence Software Inc.
- ClienTrax
- Covetrus Inc.
- Esaote SpA
- Henry Schein Inc.
- Hippo Manager Software Inc.
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
- Onward Computer Systems
- Patterson Companies Inc.
- Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc.
- Vetter Software Inc. (DaySmart Software Inc.)
- VIA Information Systems.
