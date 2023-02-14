LAKEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--
Veterinary Visionaries ® is launching its second solving event from February 14 - March 7, 2023, addressing the rising loss of employees in both veterinary practices and in the profession. Studies and statistics from leading veterinary organizations around the world, including the American Veterinary Medical Association and British Veterinary Association, reveal worker disengagement has never been higher. The acute shortage of qualified professionals shows no sign of easing any time soon.
This significant issue is being addressed head-on through an innovative video collection and gallery platform. All veterinary team members are encouraged to actively explore and submit approaches to answering this question:
How do we get people who fell out of love with the profession to fall back in love...and stay?
Veterinary leaders worldwide will have access to the output of this storytelling initiative, which will include a compilation of vivid insights and compelling ideas from professionals who face ongoing struggles. The goal is to elevate awareness and inspire a reversal of employee satisfaction and current attrition trends.
"One of the biggest problems we face is the loss of well-skilled people,” said Garth Jordan, CEO of the American Animal Hospital Association. “There are simply not enough veterinarians and technicians to fill vacancies. The statistics don’t tell the story as to why people are leaving their jobs. We intend to humanize the data with impassioned stories that drive empathy and compel change.”
"As we build our network of veterinary-owned practices, our primary goal is to make sure every person who works in those practices is happy and able to grow in their roles. Our hope is that through this event, we will learn what our people need to rekindle their passion and put plans into action to make sure they thrive and grow with us,” said Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM, VP of business development and quality, PetSmart Veterinary Services.
Veterinary Visionaries includes more than 65 organizations that support the profession, including the American Animal Hospital Association, American Veterinary Medical Association, American College of Veterinary Surgeons, VCA Animal Hospitals, and PetSmart.
Veterinary Visionaries and this event are generously supported by CareCredit.
About Veterinary Visionaries
Established in 2021, Veterinary Visionaries is a collaboration of veterinary associations, hospitals, large employers, and higher education organizations, bringing their collective groups together to share ideas, co-create solutions, and unify the professions' approach to solving shared challenges. Learn more at veterinaryvisionaries.org.
