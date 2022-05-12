FILE - General Secretary of the Russian Boxing Federation, member of the Executive Committee of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Umar Kremlev holds a news conference in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 27, 2020. The challenger to the Russian incumbent in the presidential election at the troubled International Boxing Association has been ruled ineligible a day before the vote. Umar Kremlev is standing for re-election amid sanctions on Russian sports and concern the IBA is financially dependent on Gazprom.