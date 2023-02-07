Viaflex Enters Telecom Market with Launch of New Conduit Product

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--
Viaflex, a leading manufacturer of plastic film barriers and covers, expands its product line to include premium-grade resin conduit for fiber optic cable protection, routing, and management. These conduit products come in various sizes, colors, textures, and thicknesses to meet a customer's project needs.
“Viaflex is able to leverage our polymer and production expertise, centralized location, and manufacturing infrastructure to provide top-notch solutions for the telecommunications industry," said Scott Wickersham, President and CEO of Viaflex. "With our new conduit production capacity, we are committed to providing the best value to our customers as they enable high-speed internet access to everyone across America."
The advanced manufacturing facility in Brandon, SD is ideal for producing conduit products, and Viaflex has been working through much of the last year to install initial capacity. The central location enables Viaflex to efficiently serve the entire U.S. market, especially the states in the surrounding area, and provide fast shipping times and reduced costs to customers. With shipments now underway, the company has initiated the next phase of further increasing capacity to meet the growing demand.
"Manufacturing our products in the U.S. with our expertise in polymer technology, and our central location, makes Viaflex an accessible solution for various industries, including telecommunications," said Trevor Hurley, Market Manager at Viaflex. "This launch represents a significant milestone for our company as we continue to grow and expand our product offerings."
Later in 2023, Viaflex plans to introduce microduct to its expanding product line.
About Viaflex
Viaflex, the leading manufacturer of innovative polymer film and sheeting solutions for agricultural, construction, energy, geomembrane, industrial, telecom, and installation services, is dedicated to identifying the products, systems, and services best suited to tackle complicated containment issues. Viaflex is a fully integrated system from design through installation.
With decades of experience, Viaflex has developed a reputation for producing and shipping high-quality, American-made products to major U.S. and worldwide markets. Viaflex is committed to fully sustainable operations and is an ISO 9001 Certified company.
Dedicated to protecting the earth while promoting industry, Viaflex’s team of experts works with you to create and install purpose-built systems that are effective, durable and incredibly reliable. Learn more at www.viaflex.com.
