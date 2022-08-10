IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference.

Details for the event are as follows:

Canaccord 42 nd Annual Growth Conference

Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Viant’s website at https://investors.viantinc.com/. Replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising software company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. In 2022, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned Great Place to Work® certification and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

