Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences.
Details for each event are as follows:
Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 8:35 am ET
UBS Global TMT Conference
Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 4:40 pm ET
The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Viant’s website at https://investors.viantinc.com/. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.
About Viant
Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising software company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. In 2022, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned Great Place to Work® certification and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.
Media Contact:
Sondra Magness
press@viantinc.com
Investor Contact:
Nicole Borsje
