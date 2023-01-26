Vibrant Emotional Health Names Dr. Tia Dole as New Chief 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023--
Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant), the nonprofit administrator of the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988 Lifeline), announced the appointment of Dr. Tia Dole as Chief 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Officer, reporting to Kimberley Williams, President & CEO. Dr. Dole, a seasoned clinical psychologist and nonprofit leader, will oversee the strategic vision and direction of the 988 Lifeline, expand relationships with key stakeholders, and advance the vision, scope, scale, and impact of the 988 Lifeline during a time of unprecedented mental health system transformation.
Dr. Dole joins Vibrant with over 20 years of leadership in the mental and emotional healthcare space, most recently as the Executive Director of The Steve Fund, the nation’s only organization focused on the young people of color. Additionally, Dr. Dole served as the Chief Clinical Operations Officer at The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.
“Dr. Dole is a leader in the mental health field and brings a wealth of experience to Vibrant and to the 988 Lifeline as we continue to expand and deliver lifesaving services to those who contact the line,” said Kimberly Williams, President & CEO of Vibrant Emotional Health. “The transition to 988 Lifeline has underscored the importance of mental health equity and access for all, and especially those in historically and persistently excluded or harmed communities. This is a critical time in the eﬀort to strengthen and expand the entire mental health continuum of care in our country, and we are delighted to have Dr. Dole’s leadership.”
As the administrator of the 988 Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline), and other nationally recognized services including the Disaster Distress Helpline, the NFL Life Line, and NYC Well, Vibrant’s core mission is to provide hands-on services and resources to those who need it. With the transition to 988 in July 2022, the Lifeline has seen an incredible increase in awareness of the line. In the first six months of the new number, July to December 2022, the Lifeline received over 2.1 million calls, texts, and chats from people seeking support.
“I am honored to be joining Vibrant and the 988 Lifeline at this important and transformational time," said Dr. Dole. "The work Vibrant and 988 are doing to grow fair and equitable mental health support for all communities aligns deeply with the values that have shaped my career. It is one of the highest priorities we face right now, and I am excited to be joining this team to expand and strengthen mental health services across the country."
Dr. Dole sits on the Congressional Black Caucus’ Black Mental Health Brain Trust, founded by Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman and served on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She is a published author, holds a Master’s in Developmental Psychopathology from Columbia University (Teacher’s College), received a Fulbright Fellowship to study Forensic Psychology, and completed her doctorate in clinical psychology at Fordham University. Dr. Dole is based in New York/New Jersey.
About Vibrant Emotional Health
For 50 years, Vibrant Emotional Health has been at the forefront of promoting emotional well-being for all people. As leaders, advocates, educators, and innovators in mental health, we have been raising awareness and oﬀering support to everyone who is struggling. We work every single day to help save lives and assist people to get care anytime, anywhere and in any way that works for them. We are unwavering in our belief that everyone can achieve emotional wellness with the right care and support. As part of our work, we administer the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, funded by SAMHSA, which provides 24/7, free, and confidential support for people in emotional distress across the United States. For more information, please visit www.vibrant.org. Follow Vibrant on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline)
Funded by SAMHSA and administered by Vibrant Emotional Health, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988 Lifeline) is a leader in suicide prevention and mental health crisis care. The 988 Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support and crisis counseling to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. Callers who follow the “press 1” prompt are connected to the Veterans Crisis Line. A Spanish Language line is available by pressing 2 when calling 9-8-8, and more than 240 languages are supported through a Tele-Interpreters service. Callers now also have the option of following a “press 3” prompt to be connected to a counselor specifically trained in supporting LGBTQ+ callers under the age of 25. The 988 Lifeline comprises a national network of more than 200 local crisis centers, uniting local resources with national best practices. Since its inception in 2005, the Lifeline has engaged in innovative public messaging, development of best practices in mental health, creative partnerships, and more to improve crisis services and advance suicide prevention for all. suicidepreventionlifeline.org
