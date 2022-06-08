Vicinity Energy Recognized for Industry Growth by the International District Energy Association

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--
Vicinity Energy has been recognized by the International District Energy Association (IDEA) for the growth of its services in Baltimore, Boston, and Cambridge.
Vicinity team members Brian Mueller, Jackie Bliss, and Kevin Hagerty accepted the awards at the IDEA Conference in Toronto, Ontario on June 6, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
The annual award highlights industry growth, recognizing the district energy systems with the largest total number of buildings and building area in square feet committed or recommitted to district energy service by IDEA member systems. In the “Number of Buildings Committed” category, Vicinity’s Boston-Cambridge system received the Gold award, and its Baltimore system received the Bronze award. The company was also recognized for “Total Building Area Committed,” with its Boston and Cambridge system and Baltimore system winning the Silver and Bronze awards, respectively.
With a commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Vicinity is actively working towards electrifying its district energy systems in Boston and Cambridge, with its other districts to follow.
The company’s multi-pronged decarbonization and electrification plan includes the installation of innovative technologies such as electric boilers, industrial-scale heat pumps, and thermal batteries. As a key part of this strategy, Vicinity Energy announced the launch of eSteam™, the first-ever carbon-free energy product powered by renewable energy.
“We are honored to be recognized by the IDEA community and value the trust that our long-term and new customers have in our teams. We are excited about the opportunity to continue district energy’s long history of innovation to propel our cities towards a clean energy future,” said Brian Mueller, chief development officer for Vicinity Energy. “We are especially thrilled that the decarbonization efforts we are making at our central facility in Cambridge, Mass. will immediately affect all the buildings we serve in lowering carbon emissions in our neighborhoods and cities.”
About Vicinity Energy
Vicinity Energy is a clean energy company that owns and operates the nation’s most extensive portfolio of district energy systems. Vicinity produces and distributes reliable, clean steam, hot water, and chilled water to over 230 million square feet of building space nationwide. Vicinity is committed to achieving net zero carbon across its portfolio by 2050. Vicinity continuously invests in its infrastructure and the latest technologies to accelerate the transition and rapidly decarbonize commercial and institutional buildings in city centers. For more information about Vicinity’s Clean Energy Future commitment, visit www.vicinityenergy.us.
