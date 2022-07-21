ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) _ Vicor Corp. (VICR) on Thursday reported net income of $10.6 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.
The modular power components company posted revenue of $102.2 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VICR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VICR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.