ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Vicor Corp. (VICR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $19.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.
The modular power components company posted revenue of $95.4 million in the period.
Vicor shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $109.40, a climb of 48% in the last 12 months.
