Michigan State lawmakers are joined by a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar and an accuser of late University of Michigan Dr. Robert Anderson for a press conference Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Lansing, Mich., to discuss legislation concerning sexual abuse and governmental immunity. From left are, Michigan Rep. Karen Whitsett, former University of Michigan football player Jon Vaughn, Larry Nassar Survivor Trinea Gonczar, and Mich. Rep. Ryan Berman.