FILE - A Victoria's Secret store is seen in a shopping mall in Scranton, Pa., May 3, 2021. Victoria’s Secret & Co. said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Adore Me, Inc., a lingerie startup known for its wide array of sizes, for $400 million in cash. The move, announced Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 comes as Victoria’s Secret aims to become more inclusive and diversify beyond its sexy image of thongs and other come-hither lingerie.