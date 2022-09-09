DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--
The "Digital Rights Management Market - Vietnam Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Application (Mobile Content, Video on Demand, Mobile Gaming, eBook, others), By End User, By Deployment, By Industry Vertical, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vietnam digital rights management market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising consumers' preference to watch OTT platforms and the rapid deployment of high-speed internet connections. Besides, the increasing penetration of smart devices and growing awareness about the benefits of implementing digital rights management solutions among the OTT service providers by foreign market players are anticipated to boost the Vietnam digital rights management market during the forecast period.
Ongoing advancements in information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and roll out of 5G technology are expected to accelerate the growth of the digital rights management market. With the advancement of technology and rapid digitalization, the need to share information among users is growing rapidly. The increase in OTT platforms and massive number of subscriptions purchased by users highlights the importance of preventing unauthorized data usage and copying, which results in financial losses for online service providers. The ability to distribute copyrighted content via the internet in digital form increases the need to protect the information and content from unauthorized users.
Growing investments in R&D activities by local market players and the introduction of advanced digital rights management solutions are expected to entice customers. Thu Do Multimedia JSC is the first company to create digital content copyright solutions that meet international standards. They combine Fingerprint Online (a solution for detecting re-streaming video sources) and DRM (Digital Rights Management) technology to detect video re-streaming violations. Vietnamese content owners are actively pursuing domestic solutions to ensure the privacy of digital content.
Local companies developing digital rights management solutions are anticipated to benefit local content providers and owners in Vietnam since investing in foreign solutions is costly. Furthermore, obtaining a security key and coordinating with local market players makes negotiation, upgradation, and security easier. Local market players and technological advancements are expected to benefit the Vietnam digital rights management market.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Vietnam digital rights management from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of Vietnam digital rights management market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
- To classify and forecast the Vietnam digital rights management market based on application, end user, deployment, industry vertical, region, and company.
- To identify the dominant region or segment in the Vietnam digital rights management market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Vietnam digital rights management market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Vietnam digital rights management market.
- To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Vietnam digital rights management market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Vietnam digital rights management market.
Key Target Audience:
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances
Report Scope:
In this report, Vietnam digital rights management market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Vietnam Digital Rights Management Market, By Application:
- Mobile Content
- Video on Demand
- Mobile Gaming
- eBook
- Others
Vietnam Digital Rights Management Market, By End User:
- SME
- Large Enterprises
Vietnam Digital Rights Management Market, By Deployment:
- On Premise
- Cloud
Vietnam Digital Rights Management Market, By Industry Vertical:
- Healthcare
- Music
- Education
- BFSI
- Legal/Law
- Printing and Publication
- Television and Film
- Others
Vietnam Digital Rights Management Market, By Region:
- North
- South
- Central
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Digital Rights Management Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customers
6. Vietnam Digital Rights Management Market Outlook
7. Vietnam Digital Rights Management Mobile Content Market Outlook
8. Vietnam Digital Rights Management Video on Demand Market Outlook
9. Vietnam Digital Rights Management Mobile Gaming Market Outlook
10. Vietnam Digital Rights Management eBook Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulator Landscape
14. Vietnam Economic Profile
15. Company Profiles
16. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Inc.
- Adobe Systems
- EMC Corporation
- Hewlett-Packard
- IBM
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Realnetworks, Inc.
- Sony Corporation
- Verisign Inc
